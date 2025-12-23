From Kylie Jenner To Priyanka Chopra: 6 Luxury New Year Celebrations By Celebrities In 2025
As the year comes to a close, celebrities around the world leave no stone unturned when it comes to celebrating New Year in style. From private island parties to ski lodges. Here are 6 luxury New Year celebrations by celebrities that made headlines in 2025.
Rihanna - Private Island, Caribbean
Rihanna welcomed 2025 on a secluded Caribbean island with close friends and family. The celebration featured lavish dinners, tropical cocktails, and live performances. Spectacular fireworks over the ocean made her party one of the most talked-about events of the year.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Miami Beach
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed 2025 on a luxurious Miami Beach. The beachside party featured live music, fireworks, and a star studded guest list. The Glamour, fun, and ocean views made it one of the most memorable New Year events.
Kylie Jenner – Los Angeles Mansion
Kylie Jenner hosted a glamorous New Year bash at her Los Angeles mansion. The party included themed décor, a live DJ, and celebrity guests from around the world. Social media buzzed as fans shared glimpses of her luxurious celebrations.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma – Maldives Retreat
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated in the Maldives with private villas and serene ocean views. The couple enjoyed beachside dinners and a peaceful luxury retreat to ring in the New Year. Their intimate yet lavish celebration captured the attention of fans and media worldwide.
Beyoncé & Jay-Z – Bahamas Luxury Resort
Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated New Year 2025 at a private resort in the Bahamas. The couple enjoyed gourmet dining, private performances and an intimate gathering of family and friends. The celebration combined luxury and exclusivity, setting a high standard for celebrity parties.
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone – Goa Beach Party
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted a private beach party in Goa to welcome 2025. The celebration included live music, luxury tents and a select guest list of friends and family. With sand, sea and glamour their party became one of Bollywood’s most talked about New Year events.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.