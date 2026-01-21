From Lansdowne To Alibaug: Discover These Perfect Weekend Getaways Across India For Quick Relaxation And Scenic Escapes
Not every trip needs long leaves or heavy planning. Short weekend escapes can offer the same relaxation without disrupting work schedules. This feature highlights quick travel options close to major Indian cities that are ideal for a short break.
Delhi (Lansdowne)
Lansdowne is a quiet hill town near Delhi surrounded by pine forests and cool weather. It is ideal for peaceful walks slow weekends and travellers who prefer nature over crowded tourist spots.
Mumbai (Alibaug)
Alibaug is a popular coastal getaway from Mumbai known for beaches local seafood calm resorts and scenic ferry rides. It suits couples and friends looking for a relaxed seaside break without long travel.
Pune (Mahabaleshwar)
Mahabaleshwar is a classic getaway near Pune with cool weather forest roads viewpoints and strawberry farms. It is ideal for short refreshing breaks and relaxed mountain weekends close to home.
Chennai (Yelagiri)
Yelagiri is a gentle hill retreat from Chennai featuring viewpoints lakes and short treks. It works well for families beginners and those seeking a simple no-rush weekend with minimal planning.
Bengaluru (Chikmagalur)
Chikmagalur offers coffee plantations waterfalls forest trails and fresh mountain air. This easy Bengaluru escape is perfect for nature lovers who enjoy scenic drives and relaxed stays in green surroundings.
