LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Lansdowne To Alibaug: Discover These Perfect Weekend Getaways Across India For Quick Relaxation And Scenic Escapes

From Lansdowne To Alibaug: Discover These Perfect Weekend Getaways Across India For Quick Relaxation And Scenic Escapes

Not every trip needs long leaves or heavy planning. Short weekend escapes can offer the same relaxation without disrupting work schedules. This feature highlights quick travel options close to major Indian cities that are ideal for a short break.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 21, 2026 15:32:40 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Delhi (Lansdowne)
1/6
Oldest Mountain Range In The World. (Image Credit: UNESCO World Heritage Centre)

Delhi (Lansdowne)

Lansdowne is a quiet hill town near Delhi surrounded by pine forests and cool weather. It is ideal for peaceful walks slow weekends and travellers who prefer nature over crowded tourist spots.

You Might Be Interested In
Mumbai (Alibaug)
2/6

Mumbai (Alibaug)

Alibaug is a popular coastal getaway from Mumbai known for beaches local seafood calm resorts and scenic ferry rides. It suits couples and friends looking for a relaxed seaside break without long travel.

Pune (Mahabaleshwar)
3/6
Mahabaleshwar

Pune (Mahabaleshwar)

Mahabaleshwar is a classic getaway near Pune with cool weather forest roads viewpoints and strawberry farms. It is ideal for short refreshing breaks and relaxed mountain weekends close to home.

You Might Be Interested In
Chennai (Yelagiri)
4/6
Yelagiri

Chennai (Yelagiri)

Yelagiri is a gentle hill retreat from Chennai featuring viewpoints lakes and short treks. It works well for families beginners and those seeking a simple no-rush weekend with minimal planning.

Bengaluru (Chikmagalur)
5/6
Chikmagalur

Bengaluru (Chikmagalur)

Chikmagalur offers coffee plantations waterfalls forest trails and fresh mountain air. This easy Bengaluru escape is perfect for nature lovers who enjoy scenic drives and relaxed stays in green surroundings.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS