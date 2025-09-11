From Lincoln To Robert F.Kennedy: 6 Political Assassinations That Shook America
Assassinations targeting American politicians have been a tragic part of the nation’s history since the 19th century. The latest shocking incident occurred at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, where conservative activist and commentator Charlie Kirk was struck by a gunshot while speaking at a Wednesday event.
The university confirmed the attack in an alert to students, and FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the agency is closely monitoring the case. Kirk, a well-known Donald Trump ally and the founder of Turning Point USA, was targeted while addressing a gathering of supporters, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by public figures in politically charged environments.
Throughout U.S. history, numerous politicians have been assassinated while serving in office, campaigning for positions, or shortly after being elected. From presidents like Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley to figures such as John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, these attacks have left lasting impacts on American politics and society.
Have a look on six famous political assassinations in US.
Abraham Lincoln
The 16th U.S. president, Lincoln was assassinated at Ford’s Theatre in 1865, just days after the Civil War ended. John Wilkes Booth shot him in the head, fatally wounding him, while an attack on Secretary of State William H. Seward failed.
William McKinley
The 25th U.S. president, McKinley was shot twice by anarchist Leon Czolgosz while greeting visitors at the 1901 Pan-American Exposition. He initially survived surgery but later died of gangrene. Czolgosz was executed for the assassination.
John F. Kennedy
The 35th U.S. president, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963 while riding in an open motorcade. Lee Harvey Oswald shot him from a building, and Kennedy was pronounced dead shortly after. His assassination remains one of the most defining and debated events in U.S. history.
Huey Pierce Long Jr
Nicknamed “The Kingfish,” Long was Louisiana’s governor (1928–1932) and a U.S. senator until his assassination in 1935. He was shot at the Louisiana State Capitol, ending his influential political career and a potential 1936 presidential challenge to FDR.
John M Clayton
Clayton was an American politician who served in the Arkansas House and State Senate. After losing a 1888 congressional election, he challenged the results but was assassinated in 1889. He was posthumously declared the winner, though his killer was never identified.
Robert F. Kennedy
U.S. senator and 1968 Democratic presidential candidate, Kennedy was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan at Los Angeles’ Ambassador Hotel after winning key primaries. He died the following day, leaving a profound impact on American politics and his supporters.