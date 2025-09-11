From Lincoln To Robert F.Kennedy: 6 Political Assassinations That Shook America

Assassinations targeting American politicians have been a tragic part of the nation’s history since the 19th century. The latest shocking incident occurred at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, where conservative activist and commentator Charlie Kirk was struck by a gunshot while speaking at a Wednesday event.

The university confirmed the attack in an alert to students, and FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the agency is closely monitoring the case. Kirk, a well-known Donald Trump ally and the founder of Turning Point USA, was targeted while addressing a gathering of supporters, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by public figures in politically charged environments.

Throughout U.S. history, numerous politicians have been assassinated while serving in office, campaigning for positions, or shortly after being elected. From presidents like Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley to figures such as John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, these attacks have left lasting impacts on American politics and society.

(Photo Credits: Wikipedia and Canva)

Have a look on six famous political assassinations in US.