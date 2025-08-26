From Litti Chokha to Khaja: 7 Must-Try Street Foods From Bihar
Bihar’s street food scene is a delicious blend of tradition and flavor, offering unique dishes that reflect the state’s rich culture. From the smoky Litti Chokha to the sweet delight of Khaja, these must-try foods showcase authentic taste and heritage. Perfect for food lovers, Bihar’s street delicacies promise an unforgettable culinary journey rooted in history.
Litti Chokha
These are roasted wheat balls, filled with spiced gram flour, served with smashed vegetables called chokha (often eggplant).
Chana Ghugni
A tangy, spicy black chickpea snack made with onions, spices and already heated.
Thekua
A traditional deep fried sweet treat made from wheat flour, jaggery and ghee, crunchy and then chewy.
Khaja
Fried, flaky pastry, soaked in syrup and generally found in Silao, crunchy exterior.
Malpua
Sweetened pancakes served with thickened milk, deep fried for a rich, outer layer and soft inner layer with a bit of crisp.
Sattu Paratha
A flatbread made from whole wheat flour stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices, while eating with pickles or curd.
Bihari Kebabs
Marinated meat kebabs that are spiced and cooked on charcoal, hence smoky and soft. Usually served with paratha.