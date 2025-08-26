LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Litti Chokha to Khaja: 7 Must-Try Street Foods From Bihar

From Litti Chokha to Khaja: 7 Must-Try Street Foods From Bihar

Bihar’s street food scene is a delicious blend of tradition and flavor, offering unique dishes that reflect the state’s rich culture. From the smoky Litti Chokha to the sweet delight of Khaja, these must-try foods showcase authentic taste and heritage. Perfect for food lovers, Bihar’s street delicacies promise an unforgettable culinary journey rooted in history.

By: Last Updated: August 26, 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Litti Chokha
1/7

Litti Chokha

These are roasted wheat balls, filled with spiced gram flour, served with smashed vegetables called chokha (often eggplant).

Chana Ghugni
2/7

Chana Ghugni

A tangy, spicy black chickpea snack made with onions, spices and already heated.

Thekua
3/7

Thekua

A traditional deep fried sweet treat made from wheat flour, jaggery and ghee, crunchy and then chewy.

Khaja
4/7

Khaja

Fried, flaky pastry, soaked in syrup and generally found in Silao, crunchy exterior.

Malpua
5/7

Malpua

Sweetened pancakes served with thickened milk, deep fried for a rich, outer layer and soft inner layer with a bit of crisp.

Sattu Paratha
6/7

Sattu Paratha

A flatbread made from whole wheat flour stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices, while eating with pickles or curd.

Bihari Kebabs
7/7

Bihari Kebabs

Marinated meat kebabs that are spiced and cooked on charcoal, hence smoky and soft. Usually served with paratha.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?