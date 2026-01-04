LIVE TV
From Love To Co-Parenting: Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij’s 14-Year Journey In Pictures

The celebrated TV pair Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have divorced formally through their marriage of fourteen years. With mutual respect and dignity, they continue to be devoted to the co-parenting of their three kids.

Published: January 4, 2026 14:48:13 IST
The Beginning (2009–2011)
The Beginning (2009–2011)

The Beginning (2009–2011)

Jay and Mahhi first met at a common friend's party. While Jay was reportedly interested immediately, it took some time for Mahhi to reciprocate. They eventually tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2011, which they only made public a year later when Mahhi was spotted wearing a mangalsutra.

The Second Vows (2014)
The Second Vows (2014)

The Second Vows (2014)

To celebrate their love more openly, the couple had a second, romantic "white wedding" in Las Vegas in 2014. This moment was often cited by fans as a highlight of their fairytale-like journey.

Fostering and Parenting (2017)
Fostering and Parenting (2017)

Fostering and Parenting (2017)

In a move that earned them widespread praise, the couple decided to foster their house-help’s children, Khushi and Rajveer. They committed to providing for their education and upbringing, treating them as part of their own family.

Welcoming Tara (2019)
Welcoming Tara (2019)

Welcoming Tara (2019)

After several years of marriage and a challenging journey with IVF, the couple welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in August 2019. Tara quickly became a social media sensation, with the couple frequently sharing glimpses of their happy family life.

Signs of Strain (2024–2025)
Signs of Strain (2024–2025)

Signs of Strain (2024–2025)

Rumors of trouble in paradise began circulating in late 2024 when fans noticed a lack of joint social media posts. Speculation intensified in 2025 after reports suggested they were living separately, and they were seen maintaining distance at public events like Tara's birthday party.

Official Separation (January 2026)
Official Separation (January 2026)

Official Separation (January 2026)

On January 4, 2026, both actors shared a joint statement on Instagram confirming their divorce. They emphasized a "peace over drama" approach, stating there is "no villain in this story" and confirming their commitment to co-parenting their three children with mutual respect.

