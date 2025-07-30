From L&T To HUL: Which Stock Is Driving Indian Stock Market Momentum This Week?

Curious about which stocks are making waves as July wraps up? Whether you’re tracking big earnings, exciting acquisitions, or sector shifts, this week offers plenty to watch. Larsen & Toubro just posted strong Q1 results and snagged a major order—could this momentum continue? Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever are on investors’ radar ahead of their earnings reports. Tata Motors is stirring buzz with a potential global acquisition. And if you follow midcap IT stocks, Persistent Systems might catch your eye despite recent dips. Ready to dive in? Let’s explore the top stocks keeping the market buzzing right now!