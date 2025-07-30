From L&T To HUL: Which Stock Is Driving Indian Stock Market Momentum This Week?

  • Home>
Curious about which stocks are making waves as July wraps up? Whether you’re tracking big earnings, exciting acquisitions, or sector shifts, this week offers plenty to watch. Larsen & Toubro just posted strong Q1 results and snagged a major order—could this momentum continue? Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever are on investors’ radar ahead of their earnings reports. Tata Motors is stirring buzz with a potential global acquisition. And if you follow midcap IT stocks, Persistent Systems might catch your eye despite recent dips. Ready to dive in? Let’s explore the top stocks keeping the market buzzing right now!

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Strong Q1 earnings beat estimates; major offshore order win boosts outlook. Jefferies maintains a ‘Buy’ rating with raised target.

Asian Paints

Q1 results announced on July 29. Focus on domestic decorative paints volume growth post-results.

Tata Motors

Reportedly exploring acquisition of Iveco’s commercial vehicle unit. Watch for updates on deal developments.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Q1 results due July 31. Stock movement likely to hinge on post-earnings reaction.

Persistent Systems

Recommended by Kotak as a top midcap IT pick. Monitor performance amid sector volatility.

