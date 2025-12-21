From Mahira Khan To Saba Qamar: Top 6 Pakistani Actresses Who Worked in India
Pakistani actresses have often crossed borders to make a mark in Indian cinema and television. Their talent, grace, and strong screen presence earned them popularity among Indian audiences. Here’s a curated list of the top 6 Pakistani actresses who worked in India:
Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan is one of the most celebrated Pakistani actresses to work in India. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017). Her performance and elegance won widespread praise and making her a household name in India.
Saba Qamar
Saba Qamar impressed Indian audiences with her bold and powerful performance in Hindi Medium (2017) alongside Irrfan Khan. The film was a massive success and showcased her versatility as an actress.
Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane gained popularity in India with her Bollywood debut Sanam Teri Kasam (2016). Her emotional performance and on screen chemistry were highly appreciated by fans.
Humaima Malick
Humaima Malick entered Bollywood with Raja Natwarlal (2014) opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was praised for her confident screen presence and bold choices.
Sajal Aly
Sajal Aly portrayed Sridevi's daughter in the (2017) revenge thriller Mom. A performance that was highly praised by Indian audiences and critics.
Sara Loren
Sara Loren made her Bollywood debut with Kajraare (2010). She later worked in Indian films and web projects and gaining recognition for her expressive acting.
