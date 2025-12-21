LIVE TV
  From Mahira Khan To Saba Qamar: Top 6 Pakistani Actresses Who Worked in India

From Mahira Khan To Saba Qamar: Top 6 Pakistani Actresses Who Worked in India

Pakistani actresses have often crossed borders to make a mark in Indian cinema and television. Their talent, grace, and strong screen presence earned them popularity among Indian audiences. Here’s a curated list of the top 6 Pakistani actresses who worked in India:

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: December 21, 2025 13:44:58 IST
Mahira Khan
1/7
Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is one of the most celebrated Pakistani actresses to work in India. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017). Her performance and elegance won widespread praise and making her a household name in India.

Saba Qamar
2/7

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar impressed Indian audiences with her bold and powerful performance in Hindi Medium (2017) alongside Irrfan Khan. The film was a massive success and showcased her versatility as an actress.

Mawra Hocane
3/7

Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane gained popularity in India with her Bollywood debut Sanam Teri Kasam (2016). Her emotional performance and on screen chemistry were highly appreciated by fans.

Humaima Malick
4/7

Humaima Malick

Humaima Malick entered Bollywood with Raja Natwarlal (2014) opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was praised for her confident screen presence and bold choices.

Sajal Aly
5/7

Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly portrayed Sridevi's daughter in the (2017) revenge thriller Mom. A performance that was highly praised by Indian audiences and critics.

Sara Loren
6/7

Sara Loren

Sara Loren made her Bollywood debut with Kajraare (2010). She later worked in Indian films and web projects and gaining recognition for her expressive acting.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

