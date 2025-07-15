LIVE TV
From Mandakini to Vidya Balan: 7 Unforgettable Moments When Actresses In Wet White sarees Captivated The Silver Screen

Iconic scenes of actresses in wet White sarees have left a lasting mark on Indian cinema, blending sensuality, elegance, and emotional depth. Each performance captured the essence of the era, creating unforgettable moments that continue to influence fashion and film today.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
From Mandakini to Vidya Balan: 7 Unforgettable Moments When Actresses In Wet White sarees Captivated The Silver Screen
1/8

Mandakini

Ram Teri Ganga maili
Her waterfall drenched white saree became an instant symbol of ethereal purity and sensuality. The most unforgettable scene, walking a fine line between innocence and daring.

From Mandakini to Vidya Balan: 7 Unforgettable Moments When Actresses In Wet White sarees Captivated The Silver Screen - Photo Gallery
2/8

Zeenat Aman

Satyam shivam sundram
When Zeenat emerged from the water in a wet White sarees in 1978. The scene was bold for its time.

Zeenat Aman

Satyam shivam sundram

When Zeenat emerged from the water in a wet White sarees in 1978. The scene was bold for its time.
3/8

Samita Patil

Namak Halaal
She in intense white and red saree scene, as she delicately handles her drenched saree with Amitabh Bachchan, conveyed powerful emotion and complexity.

Samita Patil

Namak Halaal

She in intense white and red saree scene, as she delicately handles her drenched saree with Amitabh Bachchan, conveyed powerful emotion and complexity.
4/8

Sridevi

Chandni
She in elegant white chiffon saree in Chandni (1989) defined contemporary bridal and romantic fashion. Her luminous presence reshaped saree styles in Bollywood.

Sridevi

Chandni

She in elegant white chiffon saree in Chandni (1989) defined contemporary bridal and romantic fashion. Her luminous presence reshaped saree styles in Bollywood.
5/8

Madhuri Dixit

Dil to pagal hai
Madhuri brought sensuality and elegance to her white sarees in Dil to pagal hai, embodying charm. It ranker among her most memorable and hottest saree looks.

Madhuri Dixit

Dil to pagal hai

Madhuri brought sensuality and elegance to her white sarees in Dil to pagal hai, embodying charm. It ranker among her most memorable and hottest saree looks.
6/8

Raveena Tandon

Mohra
In the iconic song, 'tip tip barsa paani', Raveena sizzled in a soaked yellow white saree, displaying bold confidence.

Raveena Tandon

Mohra

In the iconic song, 'tip tip barsa paani', Raveena sizzled in a soaked yellow white saree, displaying bold confidence.
7/8

Vidya Balan

The dirty picture
Vidya Balan stunned viewers in The dirty picture with her drenched red and white saree in Ooh La La. This scene highlighted her fearl se portrayal and became widely celebrated.

From Mandakini to Vidya Balan: 7 Unforgettable Moments When Actresses In Wet White sarees Captivated The Silver Screen - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only and not to defame anyone.

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only and not to defame anyone.

From Mandakini to Vidya Balan: 7 Unforgettable Moments When Actresses In Wet White sarees Captivated The Silver Screen - Photo Gallery
From Mandakini to Vidya Balan: 7 Unforgettable Moments When Actresses In Wet White sarees Captivated The Silver Screen - Photo Gallery
From Mandakini to Vidya Balan: 7 Unforgettable Moments When Actresses In Wet White sarees Captivated The Silver Screen - Photo Gallery
From Mandakini to Vidya Balan: 7 Unforgettable Moments When Actresses In Wet White sarees Captivated The Silver Screen - Photo Gallery

