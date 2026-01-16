From Mastiii 4 To Taskaree: New Movies And Shows Available On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5

The Rip (Netflix/January 16)

The story centres on a group of officers from Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Team, still reeling from the unresolved killing of their captain. Acting on a tip about a cartel hideout, they stumble upon a derelict house containing $20 million in cash, far exceeding the $300,000 they anticipated. As word of the discovery leaks, tensions rise, trust within the unit begins to fracture, and external threats close in, forcing the officers to question every alliance and loyalty.