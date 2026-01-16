From Mastiii 4 To Taskaree: New Movies And Shows Available On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5
The weekend and week ahead bring a range of new films and series on major streaming services like Netflix Amazon Prime Video SonyLIV ZEE5 Apple TV and more with options for action thriller drama comedy and documentary lovers.
Mastiii 4 (Zee5/January 16)
Three married friends Amar, Meet, and Prem played by Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani get bored of their predictable lives and set out for fun and mischief in this adult comedy coming to ZEE5 on January 16, 2026.
120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video/January 16)
Set during the 1962 India–China war, 120 Bahadur follows 120 Indian soldiers who fought bravely against overwhelming odds. Starring Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the film streams on Prime Video from January 16.
Kalamkaval (SonyLiv/Janaury 16)
Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, Kalamkaval is a gritty, slow-paced police procedural that focuses on a methodical and intense investigation. Produced by and starring Mammootty, the film promises a layered narrative that unfolds gradually. Kalamkaval will stream on Sony LIV and is scheduled to release on January 16.
The Rip (Netflix/January 16)
The story centres on a group of officers from Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Team, still reeling from the unresolved killing of their captain. Acting on a tip about a cartel hideout, they stumble upon a derelict house containing $20 million in cash, far exceeding the $300,000 they anticipated. As word of the discovery leaks, tensions rise, trust within the unit begins to fracture, and external threats close in, forcing the officers to question every alliance and loyalty.
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix/January 14)
Neeraj Pandey’s Indian crime thriller stars Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, an astute customs officer who heads a specialised elite unit. Together, they take on international smuggling networks operating at airports, uncovering hidden luxury contraband and larger criminal syndicates along the way. It released on 14th January on Netflix.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only.