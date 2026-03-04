LIVE TV
  • From Matte to Glossy: 6 Different Lipstick Brands You Should Definitely Try for a Flawless And All Day Glam Look

From Matte to Glossy: 6 Different Lipstick Brands You Should Definitely Try for a Flawless And All Day Glam Look

Lipstick is the perfect finishing touch for any makeup look. The right formula adds rich color smooth texture and long lasting wear. Here are seven lipstick brands that help you achieve flawless lips for everyday style and special occasions.

Published: March 4, 2026 23:35:13 IST
Dior Beauty
Dior Beauty

This offers a luxurious lipstick experience with intense color and hydrating care. It's a statement of sophistication and style.

Lakme
Lakme

Lakme delivers quality lipsticks that combine tradition with trends. This works best for busy days.

Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty

It is founded by Rihanna, a game changer with its inclusive shades and high performance products. They offer vibrant hues to cater to all complexions.

MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics

A cult favorite among makeup lovers, these lipsticks are known for their rich pigmentation, smooth texture, and iconic shades.

Maybelline New York
Maybelline New York

Affordable and accessible, this lipstick offers a huge variety of lipsticks that deliver high quality results. This is perfect for everyday glam without breaking the bank.

Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty

For bold, long-lasting color and trendy shades, Huda Beauty lipsticks are a game changer. This brand is loved by Beauty influencers around the globe.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general purposes only, viewers have many different options to try out that is not mentioned.

