  • From Mithali Raj to Smriti Mandhana: Top Five Women Cricketers with the Most Runs in ODIs

From Mithali Raj to Smriti Mandhana: Top Five Women Cricketers with the Most Runs in ODIs

From Mithali Raj to Smriti Mandhana, here’s a look at the top five women cricketers who have scored the most runs in ODI history.

By: Last Updated: October 13, 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Mithali Raj (India)
1/5

Mithali Raj (India)

Mithali Raj, a legendary cricketer from India, managed to gather a total of 7,805 ODI runs through his charismatic and leadership qualities, thus empowering women cricketers for many years.

Charlotte Edwards (England)
2/5

Charlotte Edwards (England)

Charlotte Edwards, the possessor of 5,992 ODI runs, governed England with her clever batting, and through her victories, not only became a women's cricket figure watched but also enjoyed all the respect.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
3/5

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Suzie Bates, the run-scorer of 5,925, was the one who batted for New Zealand since 2006 as the mainstay and was also able to blend technique, experience, and remarkable consistency.

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
4/5

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

Stafanie Taylor, West Indies' dependable all-rounder, amassed 5,873 runs, not only marking her spot among the most consistent players but also uplifting her team by her extraordinary performances.

Smriti Mandhana (India)
5/5

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Smriti Mandhana, the contemporary star of Indian cricket, went beyond 5,000 ODI runs with her fearless and graceful batting, which made her one of the primary drivers of women’s cricket success across the globe.

