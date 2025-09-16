LIVE TV
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
  • From Models To Actresses: Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriends List

From Models To Actresses: Hardik Pandya's Girlfriends List

The romantic life of Hardik Pandya has attracted much media attention as much as his cricket career has. His first relationship to create buzz in the media was his engagement to Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian actress and model whom he married in 2020, before they broke up in 2024. He was also once said to be dating a British Indian singer, Jasmin Walia but none of them has confirmed these allegations. Recently more so, we have heard rumors that he is dating a model, Mahieka Sharma who is earning a name in the fashion industry and that is it, just rumors and gossip about these relationships. Whether all of these relationships are unfounded or not, the fascination of social media with Hardik’s romantic life, whether it is a Bollywood associate, or a fashion star, contributed to the scandal accusations off the field.

By: Last Updated: September 16, 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Hardik Pandya's Girlfriends
1/5

Natasa Stankovic (2019-2024)

When Pandya and Stankovic first met in 2018, it was at a nightclub in Mumbai, and they clicked right away. As their romance developed, public interest in their relationship increased. They have a son together.

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriends
2/5

Jasmin Walia (2024)

The British singer and television personality Jasmin Walia is the most recent name on Hardik Pandya's list of girlfriends. After posting seemingly synchronised photos from their holiday in Mykonos, Greece, the two initially sparked dating suspicions.

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriends
3/5

Esha Gupta (2018)

Esha Gupta was another Bollywood diva with whom Hardik Pandya had a rumoured secret romance. The two apparently hit it off right away after meeting at a party. Despite speculations of their marriage going viral online, the couple never made their affair public and it was brief.

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriends
4/5

Urvashi Rautela (2018)

She was close to the Pandya brothers, even though they didn't formally date. The romance rumours involving Pandya and Rautela started to circulate after they were frequently seen attending gatherings together.

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriends
5/5

Elli AvrRam (2017-2018)

AvrRam also went to the December 2017 wedding of Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, but the two split up suddenly in 2018 and stopped being seen in public.

