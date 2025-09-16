From Models To Actresses: Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriends List

The romantic life of Hardik Pandya has attracted much media attention as much as his cricket career has. His first relationship to create buzz in the media was his engagement to Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian actress and model whom he married in 2020, before they broke up in 2024. He was also once said to be dating a British Indian singer, Jasmin Walia but none of them has confirmed these allegations. Recently more so, we have heard rumors that he is dating a model, Mahieka Sharma who is earning a name in the fashion industry and that is it, just rumors and gossip about these relationships. Whether all of these relationships are unfounded or not, the fascination of social media with Hardik’s romantic life, whether it is a Bollywood associate, or a fashion star, contributed to the scandal accusations off the field.