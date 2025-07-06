Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates

Many birds species used elaborate dances as a part of their courtship rituals to attract mates. These performances often include striking postures and vivid displays of color or feathers. From the moonwalking Red-capped Manakin to the synchronized water dance, each species has its own signature style.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 6, 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
1/10

Superb Bird-of-Paradise

The bird performs an elaborated dance by transforming into a black oval shape with glowing blue feathers.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
2/10

Red-capped Manakin

They are known for its moonwalk, this tiny bird slides backward along a branch with speed to impress females.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
3/10

Western Grebe

These waterbirds perform a synchronized rushing dance, running across the water's surface side by side.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
4/10

Greater Sage-Grouse

Males puff up air sacs in their chests and fan their tails while popping sounds to win over females.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
5/10

Wilson's Bird-of-Paradise

This bird clears a dance floor and performed a rhythmic side-step dance while showing its bright colors.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
6/10

Andean Cock-of-the-rock

Males gather in leks and put on flashy displays calling with their bright orange crests to attract mates.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
7/10

Blue-footed Booby

These birds display their striking blue feet while performing high-stepping dances to court partners.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
8/10

Carola's Parotic

Males fan their flank feathers into a skirt and perform a ballerina-like dance with head bobs and shimmering movements.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
9/10

Magnificent Riflebird

With jet-black feathers and patches, the male spreads wins like a cape and performs side-to-side sways.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image
10/10

Lyrebird

They are known for mimicry, lyrebirds also dance by fanning their tail and vibrating their wings in rhythm to attract mates.

Disclaimer: This content is for educational and information purposes only. Observation of bird species may very in the wild.

From moonwalks to water dances: 10 bird species who uses dance to attract mates - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?