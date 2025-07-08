LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once

From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once

Our favorite stars never stop giving us new reasons to love them more! From luxury lounges to desi dhabas, here are the top 7 restaurants owned by celebrities to feed both— your hunger and your insta feed.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once - Gallery Image
1/7

Bastian-Shilpa Shetty

It is known for seafood and celebrity brunches. It has a glamorous vibe and is totally paparazzi-friendly. Upscale fine dining is in Mumbai.

From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once - Gallery Image
2/7

Badmaash- Mouni Roy

It is a Mumbai-based Indian resto bar. It has funky interiors and modern Indian cuisine. It has a desi drama with a stylish twist vibe.

From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once - Gallery Image
3/7

Neuma- Karan Johar

This one is an elegant European restaurant in Colaba, Mumbai. It is set inside a colonial bungalow with romantic and super aesthetic vibe.

From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once - Gallery Image
4/7

Garam Dharam- Dharmendra

It is a desi dhaba-themed chain in Delhi-NCR. It gives an old-school "Bollywood meets highway feels" vibe. They serve punjabi food with vintage decor and truck-style tables, offering you tasty food and beautiful pictures.

From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once - Gallery Image
5/7

Torii- Gauri Khan

This one is a luxe Asian fusion restaurant in Goa. It has designer interiors curated by Gauri herself. The vibe is very intimate and artsy.

From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once - Gallery Image
6/7

Rue Du Liban- Juhi Chawla

A fine dining Lebanese restaurant in Mumbai which offers a luxe setting with middle eastern dishes. The vibe is classy and is perfect for quiet dates.

From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once - Gallery Image
7/7

One8 Commune- Virat Kohli

This is a trendy restro-bar in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and many more locations. They offer global cuisine with chic earthy interiors. The vibe is chill and healthy.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?