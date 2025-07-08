- Home>
- Photos»
- From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once
From Mouni Roy to Virat Kohli, 7 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In India You Should Visit Once
Our favorite stars never stop giving us new reasons to love them more! From luxury lounges to desi dhabas, here are the top 7 restaurants owned by celebrities to feed both— your hunger and your insta feed.
Bastian-Shilpa Shetty
It is known for seafood and celebrity brunches. It has a glamorous vibe and is totally paparazzi-friendly. Upscale fine dining is in Mumbai.
Badmaash- Mouni Roy
It is a Mumbai-based Indian resto bar. It has funky interiors and modern Indian cuisine. It has a desi drama with a stylish twist vibe.
Neuma- Karan Johar
This one is an elegant European restaurant in Colaba, Mumbai. It is set inside a colonial bungalow with romantic and super aesthetic vibe.
Garam Dharam- Dharmendra
It is a desi dhaba-themed chain in Delhi-NCR. It gives an old-school "Bollywood meets highway feels" vibe. They serve punjabi food with vintage decor and truck-style tables, offering you tasty food and beautiful pictures.
Torii- Gauri Khan
This one is a luxe Asian fusion restaurant in Goa. It has designer interiors curated by Gauri herself. The vibe is very intimate and artsy.
Rue Du Liban- Juhi Chawla
A fine dining Lebanese restaurant in Mumbai which offers a luxe setting with middle eastern dishes. The vibe is classy and is perfect for quiet dates.
One8 Commune- Virat Kohli
This is a trendy restro-bar in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and many more locations. They offer global cuisine with chic earthy interiors. The vibe is chill and healthy.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.