LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Mountains To Sea: India’s Most Scenic Train Rides

From Mountains To Sea: India’s Most Scenic Train Rides

The picturesque train paths of India traverse various topographies, from the Himalayas and their tea plantations to the sea, making the whole trip very enchanting. They are indeed remarkable views that cannot be easily forgotten of the country’s splendor.

By: Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 3:53 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kalka to Shimla (Himalayan Queen)
1/5

Kalka to Shimla (Himalayan Queen)

This UNESCO World Heritage 'Toy Train' climbs through the Shivalik foothills via 102 tunnels and over 800 bridges. It offers a nostalgic, slow-paced journey through pine forests to the hill station of Shimla.

Mumbai/Goa to Mangaluru (Konkan Railway)
2/5

Mumbai/Goa to Mangaluru (Konkan Railway)

This coastal route cuts through the Western Ghats, juxtaposing the rugged Sahyadri mountains with the endless Arabian Sea. The journey is famous for its numerous tunnels, high viaducts, and lush monsoon greenery.

New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling (DHR)
3/5

New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling (DHR)

Another UNESCO-listed 'Toy Train,' this route winds through misty tea gardens and dense forests up to Darjeeling. It famously navigates the Batasia Loop, offering stunning, clear views of Mount Kanchenjunga.

Mandapam to Rameswaram (Pamban Bridge)
4/5

Mandapam to Rameswaram (Pamban Bridge)

This spectacular route traverses the historic Pamban Bridge, making it feel as if the train is floating over the turquoise waters of the sea. It connects the mainland to Pamban Island and the spiritual town of Rameswaram.

Mettupalayam to Ooty (NMR)
5/5

Mettupalayam to Ooty (NMR)

As India's steepest rack-and-pinion railway (partially steam-hauled), this heritage route ascends the Nilgiri Hills. It passes through deep gorges, dense Shola forests, and picturesque tea estates on its way to Ooty.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS