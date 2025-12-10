From Mountains To Sea: India’s Most Scenic Train Rides
The picturesque train paths of India traverse various topographies, from the Himalayas and their tea plantations to the sea, making the whole trip very enchanting. They are indeed remarkable views that cannot be easily forgotten of the country’s splendor.
Kalka to Shimla (Himalayan Queen)
This UNESCO World Heritage 'Toy Train' climbs through the Shivalik foothills via 102 tunnels and over 800 bridges. It offers a nostalgic, slow-paced journey through pine forests to the hill station of Shimla.
Mumbai/Goa to Mangaluru (Konkan Railway)
This coastal route cuts through the Western Ghats, juxtaposing the rugged Sahyadri mountains with the endless Arabian Sea. The journey is famous for its numerous tunnels, high viaducts, and lush monsoon greenery.
New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling (DHR)
Another UNESCO-listed 'Toy Train,' this route winds through misty tea gardens and dense forests up to Darjeeling. It famously navigates the Batasia Loop, offering stunning, clear views of Mount Kanchenjunga.
Mandapam to Rameswaram (Pamban Bridge)
This spectacular route traverses the historic Pamban Bridge, making it feel as if the train is floating over the turquoise waters of the sea. It connects the mainland to Pamban Island and the spiritual town of Rameswaram.
Mettupalayam to Ooty (NMR)
As India's steepest rack-and-pinion railway (partially steam-hauled), this heritage route ascends the Nilgiri Hills. It passes through deep gorges, dense Shola forests, and picturesque tea estates on its way to Ooty.