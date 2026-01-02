From MS Dhoni To Cristiano Ronaldo To Lionel Messi: Legends Who Could Retire In 2026, Check Full List

The year 2026 will see the retirement of some great sportsmen from cricket, football, tennis, and basketball, among other sports. Fans and sports experts have been observing these momentous lives very carefully since the retirements would mark the end of one era and the start of another in global sports. The departures have been considered to affect the internal workings of the teams, spark debates about the future stars, and leave behind a legacy that will be very difficult to erase in the world of sports.