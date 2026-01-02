From MS Dhoni To Cristiano Ronaldo To Lionel Messi: Legends Who Could Retire In 2026, Check Full List
The year 2026 will see the retirement of some great sportsmen from cricket, football, tennis, and basketball, among other sports. Fans and sports experts have been observing these momentous lives very carefully since the retirements would mark the end of one era and the start of another in global sports. The departures have been considered to affect the internal workings of the teams, spark debates about the future stars, and leave behind a legacy that will be very difficult to erase in the world of sports.
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni’s cricket legacy is defined by calm composure, strategic brilliance, and game changing performances. Even after retiring internationally, he continues to influence the sport, with his IPL presence shaping team dynamics. His eventual retirement will mark the loss of Indian cricket’s most steadfast and inspiring leader.
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic may retire in 2026, becoming the final active member of the Big Three, ending a legendary era in tennis and paving the way for emerging stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is expected to retire by 2026. Many fans and football experts have given their view supporting it as the legend retired from playing home matches in 2025.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Another football legend who is expected to retire. Football fans really want to see Ronaldo winning the World cup in 2026, as it is the last trophy he is yet to conquer.
Luka Modric
Real Madrid Legend who now plays for AC Milan is expected to retire as well. FIFA World Cup 2026 might be the last tournament legend plays in.
LeBron James
A possible retirement in 2026 would mark the end of the journey of one of basketball’s most enduring icons.