From Mujhe Pyaar Kar to Gangsta: Top 6 Santy Sharma Songs That Shaped His Music Career
Santy Sharma has built a strong presence in the Indian independent music scene with his versatile sound and emotionally driven storytelling. From romantic ballads to bold, experimental tracks, his discography reflects growth, depth and modern musical sensibilities. Over the years, Santy Sharma’s songs have resonated with listeners across platforms, especially among young audiences. Here’s a curated list of the top 6 Santy Sharma songs that best represent his evolving musical style.
Mujhe Pyaar Kar (2025)
One of Santy Sharma’s most loved romantic tracks, Mujhe Pyaar Kar stands out for its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody. Released in 2025, the song captures emotions of love and vulnerability, making it a favourite among fans of soft romantic music.
Black Heart (2022)
Black Heart showcases Santy Sharma’s darker and more intense musical side. With powerful lyrics and a strong composition, the song explores themes of emotional pain and inner conflict, earning appreciation for its raw honesty.
Gangsta (2021)
Released in 2021, Gangsta marked a shift in Santy Sharma’s musical experimentation. The song features bold beats and confident vocals, highlighting his ability to step beyond emotional tracks and explore a more edgy sound.
Koshish Meri (2025)
Koshish Meri is an emotionally rich song that reflects perseverance, love and personal struggle. Santy Sharma’s expressive vocals and meaningful lyrics make this 2025 release deeply relatable for listeners.
Baahon Mein (2025)
A soothing romantic track, Baahon Mein captures intimacy and warmth through gentle music and soft vocals. The song further strengthened Santy Sharma’s reputation as a singer who excels in love-themed compositions.
Ek Din (2023)
Released in 2023, Ek Din stands out for its hopeful tone and reflective lyrics. The song talks about dreams and emotional growth, making it a memorable track in Santy Sharma’s discography.
Disclaimer
This is based on publicly available song data, release years and audience popularity. Rankings may vary across platforms and listener preferences.