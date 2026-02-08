LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Mujhe Pyaar Kar to Gangsta: Top 6 Santy Sharma Songs That Shaped His Music Career

From Mujhe Pyaar Kar to Gangsta: Top 6 Santy Sharma Songs That Shaped His Music Career

Santy Sharma has built a strong presence in the Indian independent music scene with his versatile sound and emotionally driven storytelling. From romantic ballads to bold, experimental tracks, his discography reflects growth, depth and modern musical sensibilities. Over the years, Santy Sharma’s songs have resonated with listeners across platforms, especially among young audiences. Here’s a curated list of the top 6 Santy Sharma songs that best represent his evolving musical style.

Published By: Published: February 8, 2026 15:31:03 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mujhe Pyaar Kar (2025)
1/7
From Mujhe Pyaar Kar to Gangsta: Top 6 Santy Sharma Songs That Shaped His Music Career

Mujhe Pyaar Kar (2025)

One of Santy Sharma’s most loved romantic tracks, Mujhe Pyaar Kar stands out for its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody. Released in 2025, the song captures emotions of love and vulnerability, making it a favourite among fans of soft romantic music.

You Might Be Interested In
Black Heart (2022)
2/7

Black Heart (2022)

Black Heart showcases Santy Sharma’s darker and more intense musical side. With powerful lyrics and a strong composition, the song explores themes of emotional pain and inner conflict, earning appreciation for its raw honesty.

Gangsta (2021)
3/7

Gangsta (2021)

Released in 2021, Gangsta marked a shift in Santy Sharma’s musical experimentation. The song features bold beats and confident vocals, highlighting his ability to step beyond emotional tracks and explore a more edgy sound.

You Might Be Interested In
Koshish Meri (2025)
4/7

Koshish Meri (2025)

Koshish Meri is an emotionally rich song that reflects perseverance, love and personal struggle. Santy Sharma’s expressive vocals and meaningful lyrics make this 2025 release deeply relatable for listeners.

Baahon Mein (2025)
5/7

Baahon Mein (2025)

A soothing romantic track, Baahon Mein captures intimacy and warmth through gentle music and soft vocals. The song further strengthened Santy Sharma’s reputation as a singer who excels in love-themed compositions.

Ek Din (2023)
6/7

Ek Din (2023)

Released in 2023, Ek Din stands out for its hopeful tone and reflective lyrics. The song talks about dreams and emotional growth, making it a memorable track in Santy Sharma’s discography.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This is based on publicly available song data, release years and audience popularity. Rankings may vary across platforms and listener preferences.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS