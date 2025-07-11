LIVE TV
  • From Mumbai to Milan: 7 Indian Designers Transforming International Style

From Mumbai to Milan: 7 Indian Designers Transforming International Style

From Paris runways to Hollywood red carpets, Indian designers are redefining luxury fashion worldwide. These top 7 visionaries blend traditional craftsmanship with modern design, earning global acclaim and putting India at the forefront of haute couture.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
1/7

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Renowned for opulent bridal wear and intricate embroidery, Sabyasachi’s creations have graced stars from Priyanka Chopra to Beyonce, making Indian craftsmanship a global luxury statement.

2/7

Manish Malhotra

Bollywood’s favorite designer, Manish seamlessly fuses glamour with tradition. His lavish lehengas and contemporary sarees have brought Indian couture to international movie premieres and global wedding destinations.

3/7

Rahul Mishra

A pioneer of slow fashion, Rahul Mishra was the first Indian to win the Woolmark Prize. His Paris Fashion Week collections highlight handloom techniques and sustainable luxury, admired worldwide.

4/7

Anamika Khanna

Known for her edgy drapes and modern silhouettes, Anamika bridges heritage with avant-garde. Her outfits have been featured on global red carpets and loved by international fashion icons.

5/7

Tarun Tahiliani

A master of blending Indian textiles with Western cuts, Tarun’s couture offers a regal yet contemporary feel. His craftsmanship showcases India’s rich design vocabulary on a global stage.

6/7

Falguni Shane Peacock

This designer duo is a red carpet favorite, dressing celebrities like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian. Their bold embellishments and futuristic gowns make them standout global luxury players.

7/7

Gaurav Gupta

Known for sculptural gowns and dramatic couture, Gaurav’s designs have been seen at the Oscars and Cannes, pushing Indian design aesthetics into futuristic, global territory.

This content is for informational and inspirational purposes only. It does not substitute professional medical, dermatological, or fashion advice. Individual needs and results may vary. Please consult a qualified expert before making significant changes to your skincare or style routines.

