  • From Murder To Jism: Emraan Hashmi’s Top 5 Sexiest Movies That Sizzled on Screen

From Murder To Jism: Emraan Hashmi’s Top 5 Sexiest Movies That Sizzled on Screen

Emraan Hashmi is widely recognized in Bollywood for redefining the romantic thriller genre during the 2000s. His films often combined bold scenes, passionate romance, suspenseful plots, and chart-topping music, earning him the nickname “Serial Kisser of Bollywood.”
Here is a curated list of Emraan Hashmi’s top 5 movies with bold scenes, based on popularity, impact, and audience recognition.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 14, 2026 13:24:42 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Murder
Murder

Murder is the film that established Emraan Hashmi’s bold on screen image. The movie shocked audiences with its intimate scenes and sensual presentation which were considered groundbreaking at the time. The storyline, music, and chemistry made it a cult classic.

Jism
Jism

Jism marked one of Emraan Hashmi’s earliest performances in a bold, dark narrative. The film blends erotic tension with psychological drama, showcasing intense chemistry between the lead pair.

Aksar
Aksar

Aksar continued Emraan Hashmi’s streak of bold romantic films. The movie is remembered for its glamorous visuals, passionate scenes, and popular music.

Zeher
Zeher

Zeher focuses on love, betrayal, and obsession. The film includes several bold scenes that align with its intense emotional narrative.

Raaz 3
Raaz 3

Raaz 3 combines supernatural elements with bold and glamorous sequences. The film gained attention for its sensual visuals and dramatic storytelling.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. References to bold scenes relate to mature themes in films. Viewer discretion is advised.

