From Mysore to Munnar: Top 7 South India Road Trips to Enjoy This December
A December road trip through South India is pure magic thanks to cool weather clear skies lush green landscapes and picture perfect stops along the way. From misty hill routes to breezy coastal drives these scenic roads offer the ideal winter escape for travellers who love nature adventure and peaceful journeys.
Kochi to Munnar (Kerala):
This scenic uphill drive takes you through spice gardens and cascading waterfalls like Cheeyappara and winding mist covered paths. As you reach Munnar the cool December breeze and endless tea estates create the perfect hill station escape.
Kochi to Alleppey (Kerala)
The drive brings you close to Keralas serene backwaters lined with swaying palms and quiet canals. Alleppeys tranquil lagoons offer a peaceful retreat ideal for a soothing water filled getaway.
Bangalore to Coorg (Karnataka)
This drive moves steadily from city roads to lush hills filled with coffee estates and gentle waterfalls. Coorg welcomes you with fresh mountain air and peaceful green views that feel perfect for winter relaxation.
Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley (Andhra Pradesh)
As you climb into the Eastern Ghats the road reveals tunnels deep valleys and thick greenery. The approach to Araku highlights tribal culture and cooler weather making it an enjoyable contrast to the warmer plains.
Chennai to Pondicherry (Tamil Nadu)
The ECR offers a refreshing coastal ride with stops for beaches cafes and the ancient wonders of Mahabalipuram. The journey ends in Pondicherry where French inspired streets and seaside promenades add a charming finish.
Mysore to Ooty (Karnataka Tamil Nadu)
The route passes through Bandipur and Mudumalai forests giving you a chance to spot wildlife in their natural habitat. Soon after the iconic 36 hairpin bends lead you to Ootys cool climate and sweeping Nilgiri landscapes.
Madurai to Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu)
This journey blends spirituality with scenic coastal stretches leading you toward historic temples and calm blue waters. Reaching Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi feels serene especially with Decembers pleasant weather.
