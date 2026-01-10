From Namita Thapar to Anupam Mittal: The Educational & Entrepreneurial Journey of Shark Tank India Judges
Shark Tank India judges are not just investors on TV but accomplished entrepreneurs. Their education and business journeys inspire many aspiring founders across India.
Namita Thapar – Family Business to Startup Leadership
Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, managed her family’s ₹20,000 crore business before leading her own ventures. With a commerce degree and an MBA, she made bold decisions to grow her business efficiently.
Anupam Mittal – Serial Entrepreneur
Anupam Mittal founded People Group and Shaadi.com. With a background in commerce and business management, he has invested in many startups and mentors young entrepreneurs.
Aman Gupta – Marketing to Business Leader
Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, studied marketing and business administration. He turned boAt into a leading consumer electronics brand in India.
Vineeta Singh – Tech to Cosmetics
Vineeta Singh, co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, is an IIT graduate. She shifted from technology to the beauty industry, combining engineering and business skills to build a successful brand.
Peyush Bansal – Innovating Eyewear
Peyush Bansal founder of Lenskart holds an engineering degree and an MBA. He transformed eyewear retail in India with an online first approach.
