  • From Nepal To Thailand: 5 Budget friendly international destinations to visit this winter under Rs 39000

From Nepal To Thailand: 5 Budget friendly international destinations to visit this winter under Rs 39000

A winter break does not need a lavish budget. These 5 global spots offer culture, charm, and great value within a forty thousand rupee bracket. Each pick balances affordability with a memorable experience so travellers can enjoy the season without financial strain or confusing choices.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 17, 2026 00:17:42 IST
Nepal offers mountain magic nearby
1/6
From Nepal To Thailand: 5 Budget friendly international destinations to visit this winter under Rs 39000

Nepal offers mountain magic nearby

Nepal gives a winter alternative close to home. Kathmandu provides ancient squares and calm cafés while Pokhara presents postcard lakes. Budget rooms are easy to find and food costs stay modest. The cool air, warm hospitality, and Himalayan charm make Nepal a steady favourite for economical escapes.

Thailand delivers warmth and value
2/6

Thailand delivers warmth and value

Thailand stays a top choice for affordable travel. Bangkok offers food and nightlife, while Phuket brings calm beaches in peak winter. Local transport is cheap and guesthouses offer dependable comfort. Travellers enjoy warm weather and easy planning which makes Thailand a smart pick for cost conscious explorers.

Sri Lanka combines coast and culture
3/6

Sri Lanka combines coast and culture

Sri Lanka brings soft beaches, wildlife, and peaceful temples. Winter weather stays pleasant which helps short itineraries. Colombo suits food lovers while Galle offers colonial charm. With affordable stays and simple commutes, the island feels like a refreshing holiday that fits a tight budget without losing comfort.

Vietnam blends scenery and history
4/6

Vietnam blends scenery and history

Vietnam offers emerald bays, bustling markets, and soothing winter weather. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City serve vivid street food and culture. Day trips to Halong Bay stay within budget. The country is ideal for travellers who want scenic calm, layered history, and real value in one journey.

Cambodia offers history and harmony
5/6

Cambodia offers history and harmony

Cambodia invites visitors to explore Angkor Wat and peaceful countryside settings. Siem Reap remains budget friendly with low cost rooms and local food stalls. Winter weather is dry and pleasant which helps travellers explore at ease. Cambodia suits those seeking culture, calm, and genuine warmth within a modest budget.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This story is strictly for educational purposes only and does not substitute any professional medical advice and should not be considered as professional medical advice

