From NSDL To Highways: The Upcoming Mainboard IPOs You Can’t Miss

IPO fever is real—and it’s heating up fast.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to dip into the IPO wave, this week might just have your name on it. A mix of heavyweight debuts and emerging players are gearing up to hit the mainboard, and there’s something for everyone—from tech-savvy investors to those betting on infrastructure, finance, or real estate.

Leading the pack is market infrastructure giant NSDL, followed by companies in engineering, IT, housing, and highways. Each IPO brings a different story, business model, and growth promise. Whether you’re in it for long-term value or short-term momentum, these public issues deserve a closer look.

New to IPO investing? Or just looking to diversify your portfolio? Either way, we’ve broken it all down—key dates, price bands, and what each company does—so you can make informed moves. Let’s dive into what’s opening up on the bourses.