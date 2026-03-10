From One Piece to Sex/Life: Top 5 Netflix Shows Full of Romance, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller & Sci-Fi to Add to Your Watchlist
If you are scrolling through Netflix wondering what to watch next, this list brings together five shows across completely different genres- from steamy romance to intense sci-fi and dark horror. Whether you enjoy romance, mystery, fantasy, horror, thriller or science-fiction, these Netflix picks promise something exciting for every kind of viewer.
Top 5 Netflix Recommendations
Here's a list of the top 5 shows you must watch on Netflix this week.
One Piece
It is a fantasy adventure series following Money D. Luffy and his crew searching for legendary treasure "One Piece".
Mandala Murders
It is a crime mystery thriller set in a fictional town. Detectives investigate killings linked to a secret cult and ancient beliefs.
The Bequeathed
A woman inherits her family’s burial ground, triggering strange deaths and uncovering dark family secrets. The Korean series premiered on Netflix in January 2024.
Cassandra
It is a sci-fi thriller in which a family moves into a house run by an AI assistant that holds the consciousness of a deceased woman.
Sex/Life
The story follows a married woman whose fantasies about her wild past start affecting her present marriage.
Disclaimer
The shows mentioned above are based on publicly available information and Netflix recommendations. Availability may vary by region and subscription plan. Some titles contain mature themes, sexual content, or strong language and are intended for adult audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.