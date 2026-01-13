From One Two Cha Cha Chaa to Rahu Ketu: Movies Releasing in Theatres this Week (12 January-18 January, 2026) | Full List With Release Dates
This week’s theatrical releases are packed with comedy, chaos and festive entertainment across multiple languages. From quirky Hindi comedies to Pongal-Makar Sankranti special South releases, there’s something new hitting cinemas every day. If you’re planning a theatre visit, these fresh releases might just surprise you!
Movies Releasing in theatres This Week (12 January-18 January)
Here's a list of the top 5 movies releasing in theatres this week.
One Two Cha Cha Chaa- 16 January 2026 (Hindi)
It is a light-hearted entertainer packed with fun, drama and catchy moments. The film promises a fresh storyline aimed at family audiences.
Rahu Ketu- 16 January 2026 (Hindi)
It is a fantasy comedy that blends mythology with modern-day chaos. The film stars a popular comic duo, raising expectations for laugh-out-loud moments.
Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos- 16 January 2026 (Hindi)
It is a comedy-driven detective story with desi humor and twists. The film follows an unusual investigator caught in unexpected situations.
Vaa Vaathiyaar- 14 January 2026 (Tamil)
It is a Tamil entertainer releasing just in time for the Pongal festival. The film focuses on emotions, drama and mass appeal elements.
Nari Nari Naduma Murari- 14 January 2026 (Telugu)
It is a Telugu release arriving during the Sankranti festive window. The film blends drama and entertainment with a strong regional favor.
