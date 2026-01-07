From OTT Platforms to Bollywood Stardom: 6 Actresses Who Became Overnight Sensations After Web Series Success
The rise of OTT platforms has completely changed the face of Indian entertainment. Web series and digital films have given fresh talent the spotlight, turning unknown faces into household names almost overnight. Several actresses who started their journeys on OTT platforms have now made a powerful entry into Bollywood, winning hearts with their performances and screen presence. Here are six new actresses who went from OTT fame to Bollywood stardom in record time.
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri gained massive recognition with her intense performance in Bulbbul and Qala on Netflix. Her haunting expressions and natural acting caught Bollywood’s attention, leading to big screen projects like Animal which made her a nationwide sensation.
Radhika Madan
After winning hearts on OTT platforms with films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Ray. Radhika Madan became known for her fearless choice of roles. Her transition from digital to Bollywood has been both smooth and impactful.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur’s OTT performances helped her shed her television image and transition smoothly into films. Her strong roles in digital content showcased her versatility, eventually earning her major Bollywood films like Sita Ramam and Jersey.
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra impressed audiences with her relatable and powerful roles in OTT films such as Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Her ability to balance realism and charm made her one of Bollywood’s most promising young actresses.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi’s popularity exploded after her standout performances in web series like Grahan and Jubilee. Her expressive acting and graceful screen presence quickly opened doors to mainstream Bollywood projects.
Aditi Pohankar
Aditi Pohankar shot to fame with her bold and powerful role in She. Her strong screen presence and confidence helped her move from OTT success to mainstream recognition in Bollywood and commercial projects.
