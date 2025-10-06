LIVE TV
  • From Pav Bhaji Pizza to Tandoori Bao: 6 Fusion Street Foods You Must Try

From Pav Bhaji Pizza to Tandoori Bao: 6 Fusion Street Foods You Must Try

Taste India’s culinary innovation with these six fusion street foods. From Pav Bhaji Pizza to Tandoori Bao, experience bold combinations that blend traditional flavors with modern twists.

October 6, 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Pav Bhaji Pizza
1/7

Pav Bhaji Pizza

Classic Mumbai pav bhaji spread atop a crispy pizza base, blending Indian spices with cheesy Italian goodness.

Tandoori Bao
2/7

Tandoori Bao

Soft, steamed bao buns stuffed with tandoori-marinated fillings, offering a delicious East-meets-West street food experience.

Butter Chicken Pasta
3/7

Butter Chicken Pasta

Creamy butter chicken sauce tossed with al dente pasta, merging rich Indian flavors with Italian comfort food.

Masala Dosa Quesadilla
4/7

Masala Dosa Quesadilla

Crispy dosa folded like a quesadilla, filled with spiced potato masala, combining South Indian and Mexican culinary elements.

Chili Paneer Tacos
5/7

Chili Paneer Tacos

Soft taco shells stuffed with spicy, tangy Indo-Chinese chili paneer, a perfect street food mashup.

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
6/7

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Decadent cheesecake infused with syrupy gulab jamun pieces, offering a sweet fusion of Indian dessert and Western classic.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Street food taste and preparation may vary by vendor. This article is for informational purposes only. Ensure hygiene and freshness when trying or preparing fusion street foods.

