From Peace Prize to Dance Floor: Trump Steals the Show at FIFA World Cup Draw

In a jaw-dropping twist at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, yes, you read that right. Amid flashing cameras, cheering crowds, and co-host nation leaders from Canada and Mexico, Trump took center stage to accept the award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, calling it “one of the great honors of my life.” The ceremony turned into an unexpected spectacle when Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, and even the Village People performed, prompting Trump to bust a few moves on stage to “Y.M.C.A.” Critics were quick to question FIFA’s political alignment, but the show-stopping moments left everyone talking.

