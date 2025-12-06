From Power Couples To Parted Ways: Celebrity Breakups No One Saw Coming In 2025
Celebrity Breakups in 2025: 2025 brought plenty of cheerful moments, but it also became a year of heartbreaks in the celebrity world. From quiet, mutual splits to dramatic and much-talked-about divorces, the industry saw every shade of separation. As we wrap up the year, here’s a look at the most headline-making breakups and divorces that shook Tinseltown.
Dhanashree Verma And Yuzvendra Chahal
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's split was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about divorces of the year. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra married in December 2020, and their divorce was finalised in March this year.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July 2021, making fans believe in the power of second chances after they rekindled their romance following a 20-year gap. They married in a quiet Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a grand celebration in Georgia in August 2021. Their relationship ended in 2024 due to irreconcilable differences and they finalised their divorce in February this year.
Rahul Deshpande And Neha Deshpande
Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande and his wife Neha announced their separation on social media in September 2025. The couple got married in 2008 and legally separated after 17 years of marriage. They remain committed to co-parenting their daughter, Renuka, with mutual respect.
Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson got married in 2019. The couple finalised their divorce in May 2025. Their divorce proceedings were public and at times contentious, particularly regarding issues such as child support payments and custody. They ultimately agreed on joint legal and physical custody, along with shared financial responsibility for their child.
Meera Vasudevan And Vipin Puthiyankam
Malayalam actor Meera Vasudevan announced her divorce from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in November. The two were married from April 2024 to August 2025. What really broke the Internet was that this was Meera's third marriage and how she boldly declared herself "single" in an Instagram post.
Ashley Park And Paul Forman
“Emily in Paris” stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman have split after two years of dating. Their relationship ended in September, but it is not known what caused the split or who decided to end the romance.
Nina Dobrev And Shaun White
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reportedly called things off this year on September 11. The pair announced that they were engaged in October 2024 after nearly 5 years together.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.