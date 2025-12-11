From Prada’s Kolhapuri To Dior’s Rs1.6 Crore Mukaish Coat: Why the World’s Biggest Brands Couldn’t Stop Copying Indian Art
In 2025, global luxury fashion seemed to have one overwhelming obsession: India. From Milan’s runaways to Pari’s ateliers, and even in glossy campaigns trying to pass off a dupatta as a Scandinavian scarf, luxury brands were repeatedly criticized for copying designs without giving proper credit to India.
Biggest Brands Copying Indian Art
Take a look at the luxury brands that showcased their fashion designs this year, many of which drew clear inspiration from Indian textiles, silhouettes, and craftsmanship.
Prada’s Kolhapuri Chappals
Prada showcased sandals on the Milan runway that bore an uncanny resemblance to Kolhapuri Chappals, and price them at over Rs 1.2 lakh. What was missing, however, was any recognition of the footwear’s Indian roots.
Louis Vuitton’s Auto Rickshaw Handbag
Louis Vuitton introduced one of the year’s most buzzworthy accessories: a handbag shaped like an auto-rickshaw, priced at Rs 35 lakh. Designed under Pharrell Williams’ creative direction for the Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the piece was discreetly revealed during a private re-see event.
Dior’s Mukaish Coat
Dior unveiled his first collection for the brand in Paris on June 27, 2025 for both womenswear and menswear. A Rs .6 crore overcoat from the runway, lavishly adorned with traditional mukaish work from Lucknow, went viral, but not for the reasons Dior had hoped. The brand failed to acknowledge the craft and there was no mention of the technique, cultural roots, or the artisans.
Dolce & Gabbana: The Kashmiri Walnut Carving
In August 2025, Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda SS25 collection, showcased at the Roman Forum in Italy, seemed to include a bag design that blended a Trevi Fountain souvenir with a wooden jewelry box typically seen in South Asian homes. And once again, no credit was given.
Scandinavian scarf
A basic Indian dupatta was marketed online as a “Scandinavian scarf,” promoted as the newest trend from the north. Fashion platforms quickly joined in, labeling it a minimalist European accessory.