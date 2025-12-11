From Prada’s Kolhapuri To Dior’s Rs1.6 Crore Mukaish Coat: Why the World’s Biggest Brands Couldn’t Stop Copying Indian Art

Dior’s Mukaish Coat

Dior unveiled his first collection for the brand in Paris on June 27, 2025 for both womenswear and menswear. A Rs .6 crore overcoat from the runway, lavishly adorned with traditional mukaish work from Lucknow, went viral, but not for the reasons Dior had hoped. The brand failed to acknowledge the craft and there was no mention of the technique, cultural roots, or the artisans.