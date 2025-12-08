LIVE TV
From Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Actresses With Most Expensive Luxury Bags

B-Town actresses often spotted carrying expensive handbags and setting the new fashion trend every now and then. Look at the top 7 actresses who love to flaunt their luxurious handbags, which can transform your fashion statement as well. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 8, 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Balenciaga bag
1/8

Sara Ali Khan, Balenciaga bag

Sara Ali Khan, Balenciaga bag: Sara Ali Khan carried a Balenciaga bag once, which gave her casual look and added a more stunning look.

Priyanka Chopra – Fendi Peekaboo
2/8

Priyanka Chopra – Fendi Peekaboo

Priyanka Chopra – Fendi Peekaboo: Priyanka Chopra was seen with the iconic Fendi Peekaboo handbag, which offers structured elegance and natural tones that adds a touch of classic European flair.

Sonam Kapoor, Pumpkin-Shaped Bag
3/8

Sonam Kapoor, Pumpkin-Shaped Bag

Sonam Kapoor, Pumpkin-Shaped Bag: Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor once flaunted a pumpkin-shaped handbag that instantly made headlines.

Anushka Sharma, Lavie Handbag
4/8

Anushka Sharma, Lavie Handbag

Anushka Sharma keeps her style chic and modern with a pink Lavie handbag, which she even showcased on her Instagram.

Alia Bhatt
5/8

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is not only known for her roles in Raazi and Student of the Year, but also for her trendsetting fashion. She once carried a Dior Icon Tote bag worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh.

Vanni Kapoor
6/8

Vanni Kapoor

Vanni Kapoor: Vanni never misses a chance to accessorize her outfits perfectly. She had a Balenciaga Graffiti bag priced at around Rs 1.90 Lakhs.

Malaika Arora
7/8

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora: Malaika carried a white Navy bag from the brand Balenciaga which comes with a price tag of approximately Rs 83k.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

