From Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Actresses With Most Expensive Luxury Bags
B-Town actresses often spotted carrying expensive handbags and setting the new fashion trend every now and then. Look at the top 7 actresses who love to flaunt their luxurious handbags, which can transform your fashion statement as well.
Sara Ali Khan, Balenciaga bag
Sara Ali Khan, Balenciaga bag: Sara Ali Khan carried a Balenciaga bag once, which gave her casual look and added a more stunning look.
Priyanka Chopra – Fendi Peekaboo
Priyanka Chopra – Fendi Peekaboo: Priyanka Chopra was seen with the iconic Fendi Peekaboo handbag, which offers structured elegance and natural tones that adds a touch of classic European flair.
Sonam Kapoor, Pumpkin-Shaped Bag
Sonam Kapoor, Pumpkin-Shaped Bag: Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor once flaunted a pumpkin-shaped handbag that instantly made headlines.
Anushka Sharma, Lavie Handbag
Anushka Sharma keeps her style chic and modern with a pink Lavie handbag, which she even showcased on her Instagram.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is not only known for her roles in Raazi and Student of the Year, but also for her trendsetting fashion. She once carried a Dior Icon Tote bag worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh.
Vanni Kapoor
Vanni Kapoor: Vanni never misses a chance to accessorize her outfits perfectly. She had a Balenciaga Graffiti bag priced at around Rs 1.90 Lakhs.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora: Malaika carried a white Navy bag from the brand Balenciaga which comes with a price tag of approximately Rs 83k.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.