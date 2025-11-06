From Priyanka to Janhvi: Bollywood Inspired Hot and Sexy Winter Dresses for Gen Z to Recreate
Winter is almost here, and who doesn’t want to slay in the Christmas season? And when it comes to turning any event into a runway moment, no one does it better than Bollywood actresses. From Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, these Bollywood divas are proving that cold weather is no excuse to tone down the glam.
Bollywood Actress Inspired Winter Looks
Here are some hot and sexy winter looks that Gen Z can take inspiration from to serve pure fire this season.
Priyanka Chopra in Long Sleeve Gown
Priyanka Chopra stuns in a bold fuchsia pink flowy, plunging neckline gown with a crocodile skin texture. She pairs it with matching pink boots and a structured handbag.
Janhvi Kapoor in Brown Sweater
Janhvi Kapoor looks screaming hot in a light brown sweater with a loose fit. She goes bold by ditching the bottom wear.
Esha Gupta in Velvet Gown
Esha Gupta looks glamorous in a purple velvet gown featuring long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Her ensemble includes a thigh-high slit and a front knot.
Malaika Arora in Long Tailed Coat
Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in a grey checkered body-hugging skirt with a matching long-tailed coat. She opts for a white shirt and some oxidised jewellery.
Ananya Panday in White Co-ord Set
Ananya Panday looks stunning in a white bralette with thin black embroidery. She paired it with a matching bottom with multiple buttons and a matching jacket.
Tara Sutaria in White Mini Dress
Tara Sutaria turns up the heat in a white embroidered mini dress with a deep sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a white long-tailed coat.
Disclaimer
The images and outfits featured are for fashion inspiration purposes only. This article does not intend to objectify or sensationalize any individual. All credits for photographs and looks go to their respective owners, designers, and stylists.