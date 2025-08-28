From Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Tried Singing and Impressed Everyone
Many Bollywood actresses have surprised fans by stepping into the world of singing. From soulful unplugged renditions to pop style tracks and even international collaborations, their musical experiments have showcased hidden talents beyond acting. These performances revealed versatility, confidence, and a new artistic dimension, proving that talent in Bollywood goes far beyond the silver screen.
Priyanka Chopra
Global star Priyanka Chopra surprised fans by turning singer with her singles like In My City and Exotic. Her strong vocals and international collaborations proved her versatility.
Shruti Haasan
Known for both acting and music, Shruti Haasan's singing talent often shines in films and independent projects. Her rock inspired voice brings freshness to every performance.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt amazed audiences by singing Samjhawan Unplugged. Her soothing voice and emotional rendition won hearts, showing she is more than just a powerful actress.
Parineeti Chopra
Trained in classical music, Pareenti Chopra impressed with her soulful voice in Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, proving her musical depth beyond acting.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha let her voice to songs like Galliyan (unplugged) and Teri Galliyan, charming fans with her sweet melodious singing style.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi showcased her musical side with singles like Aaj Mood Ishqholic. Her bold attempt at singing added a new layer to her artistic personality.
Madhuri Dixit
The legendary Madhuri Dixit tried her hand at playback with the song Rangi Saari Gulabi, surprising fans with her graceful singing alongside her unmatched dance.
