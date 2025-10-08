From Rajvir Jawanda to Sidhu Moose Wala: 7 Punjabi Singers Whose Lives were Cut Short
The Punjabi music industry has given us diamonds in the form of talented singers who raise the competition bar too high. Punjabi songs are not just about beats or rhythm- they show emotions, story, and pride that don’t stop for any language barrier. From Rajvir Jawanda to Sidhu Moose Wala, these artists were global sensations, yet the industry suffered their losses.
Punjab Singers Who Died Early
Let’s take a look at some renowned Punjabi singers who left us too soon, but their songs continue to shine forever.
Rajvir Jawanda
Rajvir Jawanda was not just a singer- he gave us some of the iconic wedding and party favorites, including ‘Sardari’, ‘Tu Dis Penda’, ‘Kali Camaro’, ‘Shaandaar’, and ‘Dheeyan’. He lost his life after being severely injured in a motorcycle accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27.
Sidhu Moose Wala
Sidhu Moose Wala was a global icon who debuted who break the bars with the iconic song ‘So High’. After that, he never looked back and gave unforgettable songs, including 295, The Last Ride, Bad Fellow, and much more. Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated on May 29, 2022, in Mansa after being fired with 19 to 30 bullets. Later, the Lawrence Bishnio gang claimed the responsibility.
Amar Singh Chamkila
Amar Singh Chamkila was one of the big names of the Punjab Music Industry who ruled the Punjab with his high-pitched songs and collaboration with Amarjot Kaur. Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were gunned down in Mehsampur, Jalandhar, allegedly due to his choice of songs.
Raj Brar
Raj Brar was not just a singer, but an actor, lyricist and music director. He gifted his fans power-packed songs, including ‘Sarkaar’, ‘Saheli’, and more. He passed away just before his 45th birthday on 31st December 2016.
Surjit Singh Bindrakhia
Back in the 90s, Surjit Singh Bindrakhia was one of the most powerful voices of the Punjabi music world. He gave the industry hits like ‘Meri Nath Dig Paye’,‘Dupatta Tera Satrang Da’, ‘Lakk Tunoo Tunoo’, ‘Tera Yaar Bolda’, ‘Jatt Di Pasand’ and more. Then, at the age of 41 on November 17, 2003, the artist bade adios to the world due to a heart attack.
