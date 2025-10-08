LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Rajvir Jawanda to Sidhu Moose Wala: 7 Punjabi Singers Whose Lives were Cut Short

From Rajvir Jawanda to Sidhu Moose Wala: 7 Punjabi Singers Whose Lives were Cut Short

The Punjabi music industry has given us diamonds in the form of talented singers who raise the competition bar too high. Punjabi songs are not just about beats or rhythm- they show emotions, story, and pride that don’t stop for any language barrier. From Rajvir Jawanda to Sidhu Moose Wala, these artists were global sensations, yet the industry suffered their losses.

By: Last Updated: October 8, 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Punjab Singers Who Died Early
1/7

Punjab Singers Who Died Early

Let’s take a look at some renowned Punjabi singers who left us too soon, but their songs continue to shine forever.

Rajvir Jawanda
2/7

Rajvir Jawanda

Rajvir Jawanda was not just a singer- he gave us some of the iconic wedding and party favorites, including ‘Sardari’, ‘Tu Dis Penda’, ‘Kali Camaro’, ‘Shaandaar’, and ‘Dheeyan’. He lost his life after being severely injured in a motorcycle accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27.

Sidhu Moose Wala
3/7

Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala was a global icon who debuted who break the bars with the iconic song ‘So High’. After that, he never looked back and gave unforgettable songs, including 295, The Last Ride, Bad Fellow, and much more. Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated on May 29, 2022, in Mansa after being fired with 19 to 30 bullets. Later, the Lawrence Bishnio gang claimed the responsibility.

Amar Singh Chamkila
4/7

Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila was one of the big names of the Punjab Music Industry who ruled the Punjab with his high-pitched songs and collaboration with Amarjot Kaur. Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were gunned down in Mehsampur, Jalandhar, allegedly due to his choice of songs.

Raj Brar
5/7

Raj Brar

Raj Brar was not just a singer, but an actor, lyricist and music director. He gifted his fans power-packed songs, including ‘Sarkaar’, ‘Saheli’, and more. He passed away just before his 45th birthday on 31st December 2016.

Surjit Singh Bindrakhia
6/7

Surjit Singh Bindrakhia

Back in the 90s, Surjit Singh Bindrakhia was one of the most powerful voices of the Punjabi music world. He gave the industry hits like ‘Meri Nath Dig Paye’,‘Dupatta Tera Satrang Da’, ‘Lakk Tunoo Tunoo’, ‘Tera Yaar Bolda’, ‘Jatt Di Pasand’ and more. Then, at the age of 41 on November 17, 2003, the artist bade adios to the world due to a heart attack.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information and song details mentioned are based on publicly available sources and fan popularity. This photo gallery is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. We do not claim official rankings or ownership of the mentioned works.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS