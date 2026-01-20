From Rani Mukerji To Soni Razdan: Top 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Fell in Love And Married The Directors
Bollywood film sets have often witnessed romances that went beyond scripts and scenes. Close professional collaborations between actresses and directors have sometimes blossomed into real-life marriages. Here’s a look at the top 5 Bollywood actresses who married their directors, creating some of the most talked-about celebrity love stories in the industry.
Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra share one of Bollywood’s most private love stories. After working together on multiple Yash Raj Films projects, their relationship remained under wraps for years. The couple eventually married in a close-knit ceremony in Italy in 2014 and are parents to a daughter, Adira.
Kalki Koechlin & Anurag Kashyap
Kalki Koechlin met Anurag Kashyap during the making of Dev.D, which marked her Bollywood debut. Their creative collaboration soon turned into romance, and they married in 2011. Although they divorced later, their relationship remains one of the most notable actress-director marriages in Bollywood.
Soni Razdan & Mahesh Bhatt
Soni Razdan fell in love with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt after working together in films. Their marriage attracted attention due to personal controversies, but they built a strong family life together. They are parents to Shaheen Bhatt and Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt.
Sonali Bendre & Goldie Behl
Sonali Bendre met Goldie Behl during the shooting of Naaraaz. Their relationship grew steadily, leading to their marriage in 2002. The couple has a son and is often admired for their enduring bond and mutual support.
Deepti Naval & Prakash Jha
Veteran actress Deepti Naval and filmmaker Prakash Jha fell in love while collaborating on films. Though their marriage eventually ended in separation, their relationship remains an important chapter in Bollywood’s history of actress-director romances.
Disclaimer
All details are based on publicly available sources, and we do not intend to defame, misrepresent, or harm any individual or entity.