  From Ranveer Singh To Shahid Kapoor:6 Bollywood Actors Off Duty Street Style That Redefines Casual Fashion

From Ranveer Singh To Shahid Kapoor:6 Bollywood Actors Off Duty Street Style That Redefines Casual Fashion

Bollywood actors are often seen in glamorous outfits on screen but their off duty street style is equally inspiring. From airport looks to casual city outings these stars know how to keep it comfortable yet stylish. Here are six Bollywood actors whose off duty fashion sense is perfect for everyday style inspiration.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: December 24, 2025 15:21:25 IST
Ranveer Singh
1/7

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh off duty style is bold experimental and full of personality. He often mixes oversized jackets printed shirts and statement sneakers to create eye catching street looks. His fearless fashion choices make his casual outfits stand out effortlessly.

Shahid Kapoor
2/7

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor prefers relaxed and minimal off duty outfits. He is usually spotted in comfortable joggers basic t shirts layered with hoodies or denim jackets. His clean and fuss free style is ideal for those who love simple yet trendy fashion.

Vicky Kaushal
3/7

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal off duty street style focuses on comfort with a touch of rugged charm. He often chooses solid tees casual shirts jeans and sneakers. His laid back fashion sense reflects a perfect balance between comfort and style.

Ayushmann Khurrana
4/7

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his smart casual street style. He experiments with printed shirts slim fit trousers and stylish footwear. His off duty looks are modern youthful and easy to recreate for daily wear.

Kartik Aaryan
5/7

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan keeps his off duty outfits trendy and youthful. He often wears graphic t shirts distressed jeans and stylish sneakers. His street style is relatable and popular among young fashion enthusiasts.

Varun Dhawan
6/7

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan off duty fashion is sporty and comfortable. He is frequently seen in athleisure outfits including track pants sweatshirts and trainers. His street style is perfect for those who prefer a relaxed and active lifestyle look.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

