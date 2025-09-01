LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Weird But Tasty Indian Dessert Combinations You Must Try in 2025

Weird But Tasty Indian Dessert Combinations You Must Try in 2025

Indian desserts are usually known for their rich flavors, but always the same sweets can be boring. Some people like to be experimental with their taste buds and try something new. These treats may sound odd but taste surprisingly delicious. Here is a list of 7 unique and tasty sweets you should definitely try at home:

By: Last Updated: September 1, 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rose Almond Rasgulla Jelly
1/8

Rose Almond Rasgulla Jelly

Rasgullas set in rose-flavored jelly with almond silvers taste heavenly when garnished with dired rose petals. It is a refreshing and light dessert idea after heavy meals.

Banana Halwa Brownies
2/8

Banana Halwa Brownies

Fudgy brownies layered with rich banana halwa, topped with chopped nuts and caramel drizzle. It can be cut into small squares for easy serving.

Kesar Peda Macarons
3/8

Kesar Peda Macarons

French macarons filled with saffron flavored peda cream. It can be garnished with crushed nuts or edible gold flakes.

Cardamom Pistachio Cupcakes
4/8

Cardamom Pistachio Cupcakes

Soft cupcakes flavored with saffron and cardamom. It can be topped with gold leaf or edible flowers for festive appeal.

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
5/8

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Cheesecake base layered with mini gulab jamuns. It can be made in individual cups for easy serving.

Kesari Kulfi Pops
6/8

Kesari Kulfi Pops

Saffron-flavored kulfi served on sticks like popsicles. It can include mix-ins like dried fruits or chopped nuts.

Coconut Ladoo Truffles
7/8

Coconut Ladoo Truffles

These are bite-sized coconut ladoos coated in nuts or chocolate. It can be flavored with cardamom, rose essence or saffron.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?