Weird But Tasty Indian Dessert Combinations You Must Try in 2025
Indian desserts are usually known for their rich flavors, but always the same sweets can be boring. Some people like to be experimental with their taste buds and try something new. These treats may sound odd but taste surprisingly delicious. Here is a list of 7 unique and tasty sweets you should definitely try at home:
Rose Almond Rasgulla Jelly
Rasgullas set in rose-flavored jelly with almond silvers taste heavenly when garnished with dired rose petals. It is a refreshing and light dessert idea after heavy meals.
Banana Halwa Brownies
Fudgy brownies layered with rich banana halwa, topped with chopped nuts and caramel drizzle. It can be cut into small squares for easy serving.
Kesar Peda Macarons
French macarons filled with saffron flavored peda cream. It can be garnished with crushed nuts or edible gold flakes.
Cardamom Pistachio Cupcakes
Soft cupcakes flavored with saffron and cardamom. It can be topped with gold leaf or edible flowers for festive appeal.
Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
Cheesecake base layered with mini gulab jamuns. It can be made in individual cups for easy serving.
Kesari Kulfi Pops
Saffron-flavored kulfi served on sticks like popsicles. It can include mix-ins like dried fruits or chopped nuts.
Coconut Ladoo Truffles
These are bite-sized coconut ladoos coated in nuts or chocolate. It can be flavored with cardamom, rose essence or saffron.
