  From Ravi Kishan To Neelam Giri: When 5 Bhojpuri Celebs Lit Up Bigg Boss Hindi | In Photos

From Ravi Kishan To Neelam Giri: When 5 Bhojpuri Celebs Lit Up Bigg Boss Hindi | In Photos

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and talked-about shows on Indian television. Over the years, several Bhojpuri stars from Ravi Kishan to Neelam Giri have made a strong impact on Bigg Boss Hindi with their presence and personalities.

Together, these contestants brought Bhojpuri cinema into the national spotlight. Let’s take a closer look through this photo gallery highlighting their memorable journeys on the show.

Published By: Published: December 22, 2025 16:37:24 IST
Ravi Kishan: Bhojpuri Star Who Became Bigg Boss 2006 Fan Favourite
1/5

Ravi Kishan: Bhojpuri Star Who Became Bigg Boss 2006 Fan Favourite

Bhojpuri cinema icon Ravi Kishan made a strong impression in Bigg Boss 2006, emerging as one of the most popular contestants of the season and finishing as the second runner-up.

Manoj Tiwari: The Calm and Charismatic Bhojpuri Superstar of Bigg Boss 4
2/5

Manoj Tiwari: The Calm and Charismatic Bhojpuri Superstar of Bigg Boss 4

Bhojpuri superstar and singer Manoj Tiwari impressed viewers in Bigg Boss Season 4 with his humble and traditional demeanor. While he connected deeply with the audience, his calm nature sometimes clashed with more outspoken contestants like Dolly Bindra.

Neelam Giri: Bhojpuri Actress Who Shined on Bigg Boss 19
3/5

Neelam Giri: Bhojpuri Actress Who Shined on Bigg Boss 19

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri made her mark on Bigg Boss 19 with an intense start, facing early nominations and tough competition. Despite being labelled a weaker contestant, she showcased resilience before her eviction from Salman Khan’s show.

Monalisa: Bhojpuri Actress Who Made Waves on Bigg Boss 10
4/5

Monalisa: Bhojpuri Actress Who Made Waves on Bigg Boss 10

Actress Monalisa, a prominent face in Bhojpuri cinema and Hindi television, participated in Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She gained nationwide attention for her engaging presence and is also known for her popular role as Mohana Rathod in the supernatural drama Nazar.

Khesari Lal Yadav: The Entertaining Bhojpuri Star of Bigg Boss 13
5/5

Khesari Lal Yadav: The Entertaining Bhojpuri Star of Bigg Boss 13

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav joined Bigg Boss 13 and gradually became a fan favourite with his entertaining presence. Despite limited screen time initially, he adapted quickly to the show’s dynamics. His eviction sparked outrage among fans, who called it unfair.

