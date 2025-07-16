From Red Carpet to Playroom: Top 10 Celebs Who Perfectly Balance Fame and Family, You’ll Love to See Them Off-Duty

The journey of adulthood takes a turn as new milestones are achieved, one out of many is parenthood. Many of the well-known celebrities have recently celebrated the blessings of parenthood and shared their happiness with their fans through heartfelt announcements on social media. From sports industry to Bollywood stars, their announcements won hearts and made headlines. Fans who have followed these celebrities for years feel closer to them as they share their journeys, providing empathy and recognition to the things they have achieved. These celebrities act as a reminder that the purest of joys are often found in tiny bundles of giggles and smiles. Here’s a list of the celebrities who have welcomed parenthood in more recent times.