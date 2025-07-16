From Red Carpet to Playroom: Top 10 Celebs Who Perfectly Balance Fame and Family, You’ll Love to See Them Off-Duty

- Home>
The journey of adulthood takes a turn as new milestones are achieved, one out of many is parenthood. Many of the well-known celebrities have recently celebrated the blessings of parenthood and shared their happiness with their fans through heartfelt announcements on social media. From sports industry to Bollywood stars, their announcements won hearts and made headlines. Fans who have followed these celebrities for years feel closer to them as they share their journeys, providing empathy and recognition to the things they have achieved. These celebrities act as a reminder that the purest of joys are often found in tiny bundles of giggles and smiles. Here’s a list of the celebrities who have welcomed parenthood in more recent times.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly welcomed a baby girl today (i.e July 15). The news has sent waves of excitement across Bollywood and among their fans, who have followed the couple’s journey from on-screen chemistry to real-life romance.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to a baby daughter on June 3, 2024. The couple, who had announced Natasha’s pregnancy in February, shared the joyful news on Instagram with a sweet animation featuring their dog Joey, holding a "Welcome lil sis" placard.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The couple officially announced their bundle of joy via Instagram on the same day, sharing their heartfelt message: "Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is"
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joyfully welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, born on January 15, 2022. The couple confirmed the news on Instagram on January 21, 2022.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are proud parents to three children—Aryan (born in 1997), Suhana (born in 2000), and AbRam (born via surrogacy in 2013).
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joyfully stepped into parenthood on September 8, 2024, with the arrival of their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh. The couple announced the news warmly on Instagram with a simple message: “Welcome Baby Girl. 8.09.2024.”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan became proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. a moment celebrated by Bollywood’s first family with joyful Twitter announcements: Abhishek’s “IT’S A GIRL!!!!!! :-)” and Amitabh Bachchan’s delighted “I AM DADA to the cutest baby girl”.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021. Their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, was born on December 20, 2016, quickly becoming a media darling.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. The couple announced the news on Instagram, asking for privacy. Their second blessing came on February 15, 2024, with the arrival of their son Akaay.
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth celebrated the arrival of their second child—a beautiful baby girl—on June 10, 2025. The couple shared a touching family photo from the hospital, capturing Ishita cradling their newborn while little Vaayu, their son born in July 2023.