From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics
Have you ever watched a Bollywood film and wondered if you could jump right into its mesmerizing settings? or thought “I wish I could be there!” From the snowy mountains in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ to the misty waterfalls in ‘Bahubali’, Indian films have beautifully captured India’s most breathtaking spots. With its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, India has always served as a cinematic canvas for unforgettable movie moments .And here’s the best part: many of these absolutely stunning film locations aren’t just sets; they’re real places you can actually visit! In this photo gallery, we’ll take you on a journey to some of Bollywood’s most iconic and travel-worthy destinations.
Gulmarg, Kashmir
Relive those epic 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' snowy adventures in Gulmarg. From skiing thrills to cozy mountain vibes, it's the ultimate destination for winter wonderland dreams with your friends.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Step into a real-life fairytale in charming Darjeeling, just like Ranbir Kapoor in 'Barfi!'. The mist, mountains, and toy train offer endless postcard-perfect moments.
Athirappilly Water Falls, Kerala
Feel the immense power of nature at these "Baahubali" waterfalls, they're grand and have a mythical feel. It's a truly spectacular and cinematic experience.
Dudhsagar Waterfalls, Goa
Prepare to be absolutely stunned by these "sea of milk" falls, made famous by 'Chennai Express'. It's a thunderous, majestic sight that will make your jaw drop!
Chapora Fort, Goa
Channel your inner 'Dil Chahta Hai' squad at this fort offering the most epic Goan sunset views. It's where friendships are celebrated and unforgettable memories are made
Pangong Tso Lake, Ladakh
Remember the iconic climax of "3 Idiots"? This stunning blue lake is exactly where that magic happened, and yes, you can even find a yellow scooter for your perfect movie-moment selfie. The site also appeared in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.
Humayun's Tomb, Delhi
Appeared in movies like 'Fitoor', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' , stroll through these majestic Mughal gardens of Humayun's Tomb and you'll instantly feel regal, just like a Bollywood star in a grand romantic scene. It's truly a timeless masterpiece for your camera roll.
Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi
This ancient stepwell, hidden amidst Delhi's buzz, feels like stepping into a time capsule. Just imagine Aamir Khan's "PK" living here, it's quirky, historical, and totally Instagram-worthy. The site is featured in other movies as well like Sultan ,Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Mom.