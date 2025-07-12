LIVE TV
  From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics

Have you ever watched a Bollywood film and wondered if you could jump right into its mesmerizing settings? or thought “I wish I could be there!”  From the snowy mountains in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ to the misty waterfalls in ‘Bahubali’, Indian films have beautifully captured India’s most breathtaking spots. With its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, India has always served as a cinematic canvas for unforgettable movie moments .And here’s the best part: many of these absolutely stunning film locations aren’t just sets; they’re real places you can actually visit! In this photo gallery, we’ll take you on a journey to some of Bollywood’s most iconic and travel-worthy destinations.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 12, 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image
1/8

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Relive those epic 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' snowy adventures in Gulmarg. From skiing thrills to cozy mountain vibes, it's the ultimate destination for winter wonderland dreams with your friends.

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image
2/8

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Step into a real-life fairytale in charming Darjeeling, just like Ranbir Kapoor in 'Barfi!'. The mist, mountains, and toy train offer endless postcard-perfect moments.

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image
3/8

Athirappilly Water Falls, Kerala

Feel the immense power of nature at these "Baahubali" waterfalls, they're grand and have a mythical feel. It's a truly spectacular and cinematic experience.

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image
4/8

Dudhsagar Waterfalls, Goa

Prepare to be absolutely stunned by these "sea of milk" falls, made famous by 'Chennai Express'. It's a thunderous, majestic sight that will make your jaw drop!

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image
5/8

Chapora Fort, Goa

Channel your inner 'Dil Chahta Hai' squad at this fort offering the most epic Goan sunset views. It's where friendships are celebrated and unforgettable memories are made

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image
6/8

Pangong Tso Lake, Ladakh

Remember the iconic climax of "3 Idiots"? This stunning blue lake is exactly where that magic happened, and yes, you can even find a yellow scooter for your perfect movie-moment selfie. The site also appeared in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image
7/8

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Appeared in movies like 'Fitoor', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' , stroll through these majestic Mughal gardens of Humayun's Tomb and you'll instantly feel regal, just like a Bollywood star in a grand romantic scene. It's truly a timeless masterpiece for your camera roll.

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image
8/8

Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi

This ancient stepwell, hidden amidst Delhi's buzz, feels like stepping into a time capsule. Just imagine Aamir Khan's "PK" living here, it's quirky, historical, and totally Instagram-worthy. The site is featured in other movies as well like Sultan ,Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Mom.

From Reel To Real: Indian Film Locations To Explore, In Pics - Gallery Image

