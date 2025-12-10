LIVE TV
  From Regional Icons To World Stage: How Jr NTR, Allu Arjun And Telugu Stars Are Going Global In 2026

From Regional Icons To World Stage: How Jr NTR, Allu Arjun And Telugu Stars Are Going Global In 2026

Tollywood has emerged as a cinematic powerhouse on the global stage, and much of this credit goes to its stars. These actors have reshaped the Telugu film industry with their compelling performances, unique styles, and charisma. From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, here’s a look at 7 South Indian actors who have not only ruled nationally but also earned international acclaim:

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
Prabhas
Prabhas

Prabhas: Prabhas is often referred to as Rebel Star. He is one of the highest paid in Indian cinema, and he is credited with changing the face of the Telugu film industry, especially with the Baahubali series.

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun: Allu Arjun achieved pan-India fame with the blockbuster Pushpa. Allu Arjun's performance in this film earned him multiple awards, cementing his status as one of Tollywood’s top heroes.

Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu: Mahesh Babu has his own fan base because of his calm charisma and compelling performance that made him a household name.

Ram Charan
Ram Charan

Ram Charan: Ram Charan is also another Telugu star who became a global sensation with his powerful performance in RRR.

Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan: Pawan Kalyan, adored by his fans as the Power Star. He is a notable Telugu star who also serves as the Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Jr NTR
Jr NTR

Jr NTR: A master of transformation, Jr NTR is known for his unmatched intensity, dancing powers, and emotional depth make him one of the finest actors not only in India and internationally.

Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda: He is the youth icon and known for his bold, intense acting. Vijay Deverakonda is quite popular among Gen Z audiences for its unique style.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

