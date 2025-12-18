From Rekha Gupta To Atishi Marlena: Top 5 Powerful Women Leaders Who Shaped and Dominated Indian Politics in 2025
India’s political landscape in 2025 continued to witness strong leadership from influential women who shaped governance policy making and national discourse. From economic reforms to grassroots leadership these women leaders dominated India’s political scene through vision authority and mass influence. Here are five women leaders who stood out in Indian politics in 2025:
Rekha Gupta
The BJP won 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5 making Rekha Gupta Delhi’s first woman chief minister. The 51 year old law graduate won the Shalimar Bagh seat by nearly 30000 votes and began her political career with ABVP in 1992 after working with the RSS for over three decades.
Atishi Marlena
AAP’s main win came from 43 year old Atishi Marlena who retained the Kalkaji seat by 3521 votes. A former education minister she is known for reforms that raised school enrollment by 20 percent and was later chosen as Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.
Shreyasi Singh
In Bihar BJP leader Shreyasi Singh aged 34 retained the Jamui seat by 54498 votes as the NDA returned to power. An Arjuna Award winning shooter she entered politics in 2020 and was appointed cabinet minister for youth affairs.
Maithili Thakur
Twenty five year old Maithili Thakur became Bihar’s youngest MLA after winning the Alinagar seat by 8245 votes. A folk singer she ran a youth focused campaign and pledged support for women welfare schemes.
Rekha Paswan
Rekha Paswan of the LJP Ram Vilas won the Saran seat by 14789 votes strengthening the party’s support among Dalit voters and Known for her anti corruption work during her campaign.
