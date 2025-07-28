ICW 2025 Showstoppers: Top Celebrities Who Stunned The Ramp
India couture week 2025 was a mesmerizing showcase of creativity, tradition, and high fashion, elevated by the star power of celebrity showstoppers. From Bollywood icons to International supermodels, each celebrity brought their own unique flair to the runway, perfectly complementing the designers’ themes.
Glamour, Grandeur and Star Power at ICW 2025
This Couture Week was a spectacular blend of craftsmanship, creativity, and celebrity glamour. These unforgettable moments not only turned heads but also set new standards in couture fashion and star studded presence.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for Suneet Varma
Riddhima Kapoor exudes celestial elegance as she walked out for Suneet Varma's dreamy collection Sehr. Dressed in a pastel hued lehenga with a sculpted silver corset, the theme came alive through her graceful walk.
Tamannaah Bhatia for Rahul Mishra
Tamannaah Bhatia was the embodiment for Rahul Mishra's emotionally rich becoming love collection. She represented the poetic essence of love and suifi inspired design in motion.
Tara Sutaria for Isha Jajodia
She dazzled in an ivory gold corset gown as she walked for Roseroom's Whispers of love to myself. Her strong yet soft presence captivated the audience in one sweeping glance.
Akshay Kumar for Falguni Shane Peacock
Akshay commanded the ramp in a royal ivory sherwani with intricate gold embroidery. His structured silhouette redefined male couture and cinematic charisma.
Alessandra Ambrosio for Manish Malhotra
She was looking graceful in pearl studded lehenga and a dazzling saree style couture ensemble.
Where fashion meets stardom
India couture week 2025 wasn't just about the clothes, it was about how stories were told through stardust and silk. These moments provided once again that when fashion meets fame.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only and not to defame anyone.