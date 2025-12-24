LIVE TV
From Rishikesh To Shillong: Top 5 Best Solo Travel Places for Women in India

Solo travel for women in India is becoming increasingly popular as many destinations now offer safety comfort and unforgettable experiences. From peaceful hill stations to culturally rich cities these places are ideal for women who want to explore independently.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: December 24, 2025 17:25:02 IST
Rishikesh Uttarakhand
1/6
Rishikesh Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is one of the safest and most spiritual destinations for solo women travelers in India. Known for yoga retreats meditation centers and the holy Ganga this city offers calm surroundings and friendly locals. Adventure activities like river rafting and trekking add excitement while maintaining a secure environment.

Shillong Meghalaya
2/6

Shillong Meghalaya

Shillong is an excellent solo travel destination for women due to its friendly locals and clean surroundings. The matrilineal culture adds to the sense of safety and respect for women. Waterfalls scenic viewpoints and music cafes make it a refreshing travel choice.

McLeod Ganj Himachal Pradesh
3/6

McLeod Ganj Himachal Pradesh

McLeod Ganj attracts solo women travelers with its serene mountain views Tibetan culture and peaceful monasteries. The area has a strong backpacker community which makes it easier to meet fellow travelers. The town is small walkable and generally safe.

Pondicherry Tamil Nadu
4/6

Pondicherry Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry is perfect for women seeking a relaxed and peaceful solo trip. The French style streets clean beaches and vibrant cafes create a welcoming vibe. The city is easy to navigate and popular among solo female travelers due to its calm atmosphere and safety.

Udaipur Rajasthan
5/6

Udaipur Rajasthan

Udaipur is a beautiful city filled with royal palaces lakes and cultural charm. It is considered one of the safer cities in Rajasthan for women traveling alone. Staying near Lake Pichola and exploring local markets during the day makes the trip both enjoyable and secure.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

