  • From Pujas to Posts: 6 Ways Gen Z Is Giving Rakshabandhan a Modern Makeover

From Pujas to Posts: 6 Ways Gen Z Is Giving Rakshabandhan a Modern Makeover

Explore how Gen Z is transforming Rakshabandhan with personalized rakhis, eco-friendly practices, digital celebrations, modern gifts, inclusive ties, trending social media content, and fusion festive treats.

By: Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
1/7

Customized and Trendy Rakhis

Personalized rakhis, complete with chat initials, pop-culture references, or inside jokes, allow Gen Z to own their rakhi with personal flair and make every rakhi an authentic representation of sibling love.

2/7

Sustainable and Green Options

Sustainable choices, like rakhis that can be planted, recycled rakhis, or zero waste, help make Rakshabandhan a planet-friendly celebration. This reflects Gen Z's values and interests in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

3/7

Zoom Parties and e-Rakhis

e-rakhis, Zoom parties and social media greetings allow siblings, however far apart, to celebrate virtually. The distance makes rakhi an opportunity: a unique inclusive celebration, digitally.

4/7

Alternative Hampers and Modern Gifts

Thoughtful hampers, like gourmet snacks, wellness items and gadgets, replace traditional sweets; custom gifts reflect siblings interests, hobbies and modern preferences.

5/7

Inclusivity and Gender Neutral meanings

The holiday has room for everyone who loves and protects, regardless of gender. Friends, sisters, cousins, even pets, receive a rakhi. Rakshabandhan is turning out to be more inclusive, and reducing barriers, than ever.

6/7

Social Media Reels and Celebratory Content

Gen Z creates content of rakhi rituals through Instagram Reels, TikToks and other social media posts. This allows Gen Z to develop new content celebrating festive times they are able to make trends and set their messages/festive celebrations to a global audience.

7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Trends may vary regionally and individually. Always respect personal and family traditions when celebrating festivals.

