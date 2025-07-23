From Pujas to Posts: 6 Ways Gen Z Is Giving Rakshabandhan a Modern Makeover
Customized and Trendy Rakhis
Personalized rakhis, complete with chat initials, pop-culture references, or inside jokes, allow Gen Z to own their rakhi with personal flair and make every rakhi an authentic representation of sibling love.
Sustainable and Green Options
Sustainable choices, like rakhis that can be planted, recycled rakhis, or zero waste, help make Rakshabandhan a planet-friendly celebration. This reflects Gen Z's values and interests in sustainability and environmental stewardship.
Zoom Parties and e-Rakhis
e-rakhis, Zoom parties and social media greetings allow siblings, however far apart, to celebrate virtually. The distance makes rakhi an opportunity: a unique inclusive celebration, digitally.
Alternative Hampers and Modern Gifts
Thoughtful hampers, like gourmet snacks, wellness items and gadgets, replace traditional sweets; custom gifts reflect siblings interests, hobbies and modern preferences.
Inclusivity and Gender Neutral meanings
The holiday has room for everyone who loves and protects, regardless of gender. Friends, sisters, cousins, even pets, receive a rakhi. Rakshabandhan is turning out to be more inclusive, and reducing barriers, than ever.
Social Media Reels and Celebratory Content
Gen Z creates content of rakhi rituals through Instagram Reels, TikToks and other social media posts. This allows Gen Z to develop new content celebrating festive times they are able to make trends and set their messages/festive celebrations to a global audience.
