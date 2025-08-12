From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History
A rare cricket coincidence links Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, and three other batters who fell just short of a century, getting dismissed on 97 in T20I history.
Rohit Sharma (India)
Rohit Sharma, India’s dynamic opener, was dismissed on 97 in a T20I. It narrowly missed a century, showcasing his explosive batting but falling just short of the milestone.
Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
Martin Guptill, New Zealand’s aggressive top-order batsman, once scored 97 in a T20I. This dominating bowler but falling agonizingly short of a century, leaving fans stunned.
Kamau Leverock (Bermuda)
Bermuda’s Kamau Leverock smashed a brilliant 97 in T20Is. It displayed power-hitting against strong opposition, but heartbreakingly missed his maiden century by just three runs.
Karanbir Singh (Austria)
Austrian batter Karanbir Singh’s explosive T20I knock ended on 97. He is missing a century but is earning praise for his fearless batting and aggressive stroke play.
Anshuman Rath (Hong Kong)
Anshuman Rath of Hong Kong produced a stunning innings of 97 in T20Is. This can control the game, yet it falls painfully short of a century.
