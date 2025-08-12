LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History

A rare cricket coincidence links Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, and three other batters who fell just short of a century, getting dismissed on 97 in T20I history.

By: Last Updated: August 12, 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
1/6

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma, India’s dynamic opener, was dismissed on 97 in a T20I. It narrowly missed a century, showcasing his explosive batting but falling just short of the milestone.

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
2/6

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Martin Guptill, New Zealand’s aggressive top-order batsman, once scored 97 in a T20I. This dominating bowler but falling agonizingly short of a century, leaving fans stunned.

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
3/6

Kamau Leverock (Bermuda)

Bermuda’s Kamau Leverock smashed a brilliant 97 in T20Is. It displayed power-hitting against strong opposition, but heartbreakingly missed his maiden century by just three runs.

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
4/6

Karanbir Singh (Austria)

Austrian batter Karanbir Singh’s explosive T20I knock ended on 97. He is missing a century but is earning praise for his fearless batting and aggressive stroke play.

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
5/6

Anshuman Rath (Hong Kong)

Anshuman Rath of Hong Kong produced a stunning innings of 97 in T20Is. This can control the game, yet it falls painfully short of a century.

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

The information is based on publicly available cricket records and match statistics. Player names, scores, and events are accurate as per official T20I match data.

Tags:

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery
From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, Top 5 Batters Dismissed on 97 in T20I History - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?