  • From Rohit Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad: Top Openers Who Redefined Indian Cricket

From Rohit Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad: Top Openers Who Redefined Indian Cricket

Indian openers such as Rohit Sharma’s ODI dominance and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s T20 consistency have changed the way of batting in different formats and eras.

Published By: Published: December 21, 2025 12:00:37 IST
Rohit Sharma
1/5
(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, with his three double centuries, at the same time, introduced India to the world of white-ball cricket and made power and consistency a factor in India's dominance ​​​​in ODI cricket.

Ruturaj Gaikwad
2/5

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, came up as the captain of CSK, a T20I centurion, and defined the consistency needed for the modern limited-overs platforms.

Virender Sehwag
3/5
Virender Sehwag (Image Credit - ANI)

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, with his fearlessness, did not just score runs but also made a big impact in Test cricket by redefining the opening with an aggressive style and scoring triple tons at ODI strike rates.

Shikhar Dhawan
4/5

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, along with Rohit, made a record 5148 ODI runs through explosive powerplay starts, providing the perfect balance of power and timing.

KL Rahul
5/5
KL Rahul (Pic Credits: ANI)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was able to switch between formats as a versatile opener, combining the technique with big-match temperament.

Tags:

