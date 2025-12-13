From Rosario Streets to Global Football Legend: Lionel Messi Net Worth, Career, Age and Love Life

The GOAT Tour 2025 of the world famous football player Lionel Messi started with an exciting atmosphere never experienced before, and Kolkata was the first city that welcomed the visit of the star. The tour, which will cover a lot of Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, is treated as a historic moment for the Indian football scene due to the enormous number of fans that Messi has in India and the Indians’ increasing interest in the sport.