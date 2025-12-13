From Rosario Streets to Global Football Legend: Lionel Messi Net Worth, Career, Age and Love Life
The GOAT Tour 2025 of the world famous football player Lionel Messi started with an exciting atmosphere never experienced before, and Kolkata was the first city that welcomed the visit of the star. The tour, which will cover a lot of Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, is treated as a historic moment for the Indian football scene due to the enormous number of fans that Messi has in India and the Indians’ increasing interest in the sport.
What Happened at Lionel Messi Kolkata Event?
Lionel Messi’s short visit to Kolkata descended into chaos as frustrated fans breached security after not getting to witness even a glimpse of the football legend during his brief 22-minute appearance at Salt Lake Stadium.
Lionel Messi Net Worth
As per reports, Lionel Messi’s estimated net worth as of December 2025 is approximately $850 million. His career pre-tax earnings have exceeded $1.6 billion, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.
Lionel Messi Career
Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional footballer widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He spent the majority of his career with FC Barcelona (2004-2021), later he played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) (2021-2023) before joining Inter Miami (2023-present).
Lionel Messi Age
Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. The 38-year-old continues to be one of the top performers in the world.
Lionel Messi Love Life
Lionel Messi has a long and enduring love story with his wife and child sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo. They kept their relationship private for a few years and later publicly confirmed in a 2009 interview. Lionel Messi and Antonela tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rosaria in June 2017.
Lionel Messi Family
Lionel Messi and Antonela have a close-knit family with three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The power couple currently lives in Miami after Messi’s move to Inter Miami in 2023.