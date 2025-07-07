From Rumi Darwaza To Tunday Kababi: A Photographic Tale Of Old Lucknow

Take a step back in time and explore the living history of Old Lucknow, a city that still breathes the elegance of its Nawabi past. This photo gallery captures a day in the heart of the city, where every street corner tells a story. From the grand arches of Rumi Darwaza at sunrise to the buzzing lanes of Chowk Bazaar, Old Lucknow is a beautiful blend of heritage and hustle.

Watch artisans craft delicate chikan embroidery, sip on kulhad chai, and indulge in the world-famous Tunday Kababi. Taste the culture through its food, feel the history in its architecture, and hear its soul in the music of local street performers. With each picture, this collection reflects the timeless beauty, warm hospitality, and cultural richness that make Lucknow truly unforgettable.