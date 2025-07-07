From Rumi Darwaza To Tunday Kababi: A Photographic Tale Of Old Lucknow
Take a step back in time and explore the living history of Old Lucknow, a city that still breathes the elegance of its Nawabi past. This photo gallery captures a day in the heart of the city, where every street corner tells a story. From the grand arches of Rumi Darwaza at sunrise to the buzzing lanes of Chowk Bazaar, Old Lucknow is a beautiful blend of heritage and hustle.
Watch artisans craft delicate chikan embroidery, sip on kulhad chai, and indulge in the world-famous Tunday Kababi. Taste the culture through its food, feel the history in its architecture, and hear its soul in the music of local street performers. With each picture, this collection reflects the timeless beauty, warm hospitality, and cultural richness that make Lucknow truly unforgettable.
Rumi Darwaza at Sunrise
The majestic Rumi Darwaza welcomes the morning as Old Lucknow wakes up. This 18th-century gateway reflects the city’s royal past.
Bylanes of Chowk Bazaar
A walk through Chowk Bazaar shows you the real Lucknow — vibrant, crowded, and full of character.
Chikan Embroidery Artisan at Work
Chikan embroidery, a legacy of Nawabi times, still lives in the hands of local artisans working quietly in small workshops.
Kulhad Chai Stall Scene
A sip of steaming kulhad chai at a local stall is a must for anyone exploring Lucknow’s street life.
Tunday Kababi Plate Close-up
Tunday Kababi’s melt-in-the-mouth galawati kebabs are a culinary legend and a favorite among locals and tourists.
Makhan Malai Display
Soft, airy, and sweet — Makhan Malai is a magical winter treat sold in the narrow streets of Old Lucknow.
Minaret of a Mosque at Sunset
As the sun sets, the sound of azaan fills the air, blending faith and peace into Lucknow’s evening rhythm
Cycle Rickshaw Ride Through Old City
Riding a cycle rickshaw gives you a slow, scenic tour of Old Lucknow’s charm and chaos.
Street Folk Musician with Harmonium
From soulful ghazals to Sufi tunes, local street artists bring alive Lucknow’s timeless musical spirit.