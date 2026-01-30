LIVE TV
From Rupali Ganguly To Smriti Irani: Top 5 Highest Paid TV Actresses of 2026

In 2026 the Indian television industry continues to thrive with strong content high TRP shows and stellar performances by leading actresses. These TV stars not only captivate audiences with their acting but also command some of the highest paychecks per episode in the industry. From iconic soap operas to popular reality shows the top TV actresses have become household names and trendsetters in entertainment.

Published By: Published: January 30, 2026 17:19:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Smriti Irani – Highest Paid TV Actress
1/6
From Rupali Ganguly To Smriti Irani: Top 5 Highest Paid TV Actresses of 2026

Smriti Irani – Highest Paid TV Actress

Smriti Irani has made a triumphant return to Indian television with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and reportedly earns around ₹14 lakh per episode making her the highest paid TV actress in India as of 2026.

Rupali Ganguly – Consistent Top Earner
2/6
Anupamaa’s Actress Rupali Ganguly’s SHOCKING Truth: Real Age, Huge Net Worth, Husband & Personal Secrets

Rupali Ganguly – Consistent Top Earner

Rupali Ganguly famed for her role in Anupamaa & earns approximately ₹3 lakh per episode and remains one of the top paid actresses on Indian television due to her massive fan following and career longevity.

Ankita Lokhande – Popular & Paid Performer

Ankita Lokhande, known for Pavitra Rishta and various show appearances, commands about ₹2.5–3 lakh per episode, placing her among the highest earners in the TV industry.

Tejasswi Prakash – Naagin Fame & Bigg Boss Star
4/6

Tejasswi Prakash – Naagin Fame & Bigg Boss Star

Tejasswi Prakash of Naagin 6 fame is a leading figure in television earning around ₹2 lakh per episode, backed by her massive TRPs and reality show popularity.

Jennifer Winget – Versatile Actress With Strong Fanbase
5/6

Jennifer Winget – Versatile Actress With Strong Fanbase

Jennifer Winget, beloved for roles in Beyhadh, Bepannah and other serials, earns approximately ₹2 lakh per episode, making her a top-paid and highly respected actress on the small screen.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The earnings mentioned are approximate industry reports based on recent media coverage and per episode fee estimates. Actual pay may vary by show contract brand endorsements and other professional engagements.

